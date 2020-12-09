Breaking
written by Forbes December 9, 2020
Pandemic Payoff: Emtek Cofounders Eddy Sariatmaadja And Susanto Suwarto Get A Wealth Boost

This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Indonesia’s Richest 2020. See the full list here.

Rising digital consumption during the pandemic benefited media firm Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek), lifting the wealth of cofounder Eddy Sariaatmadja by roughly 80% to $1.4 billion. Emtek’s shares have surged nearly 70% since January as the company returned to profitability after a year in the red.

For the first three quarters, it posted a 477 billion rupiah ($34 million) profit as its streaming service Vidio proved popular with those housebound. Emtek also benefited from exclusive Indonesian broadcast rights to Liga 1 and UEFA Champions League soccer matches. The share surge also propelled Emtek cofounder Susanto Suwarto into the ranks for the first time. In November, Emtek’s e-commerce subsidiary Bukalapak raised $100 million from Microsoft and existing shareholders to support its online services.

