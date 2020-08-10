Home Social Media Parler Attacks Rivals As Trump Campaign’s Social Media Wars Continue
Social MediaTechnology

Parler Attacks Rivals As Trump Campaign’s Social Media Wars Continue

written by Forbes August 10, 2020
Parler Attacks Rivals As Trump Campaign’s Social Media Wars Continue

Parler, the right-leaning or libertarian social media platform positioning itself as an alternative to Twitter, criticized Facebook recently for censoring a message from President Trump’s re-election campaign. The messages in question called for students to return to in-person school this autumn despite the presence of the Coronavirus.

As an alternative to Twitter, Parler first rose to media notoriety after starting its #Twexit campaign — a call for users to escape alleged Twitter censorship by abandoning the massive social media platform. More recently, Parler publicly bashed Facebook for removing a post by President Trump containing a television interview in which he discussed the safety of children in the face of Covid-19.

TikTok May Be Banned In The United States

Parler, a rival of Twitter, criticized its social media rivals for censoring message from the Trump … [+] Reelection Campaign.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to the Trump campaign, the Center for Disease Control stated that the developmental harm to children caused by keeping schools closed far outweighs their risk from Covid-19, citing data showing that children are a substantially lower transmission risk. The CDC also reports the mortality rate for children who contract Covid-19 is between 0 and 0.8%.

Recommended For You

The Parler CEO, John Matze, says President Trump was conveying a position shared by the CDC, making a statement that Facebook had no call to censor the statement.

“Facebook and Twitter are full of imprecise, inaccurate, even hyperbolic statements,” Matze alleged. “Part of being a rational adult is hearing these kinds of statements, thinking about them critically, and deciding for oneself what to believe.”

He added Facebook’s actions amount to corporate censorship attacking the messages of a sitting President.

President Trump Issues Executive Order Against Social Media Companies

President Donal Trumps continued his ongoing feud with social media platforms Facebook and Twitter … [+] over a post urging students to return to school this fall.

Getty Images

“Free people have the right to hear and decide for themselves. Anyone who’s sick of technoauthoritarians deciding what they can or can’t hear should #Twexit. Delete Facebook, and join our free and open Public Square at Parler.”

There was no official public response from Facebook or Twitter regarding Parler’s accusations or its claims that its rivals seek to hinder the Trump reelection campaign by taking down posts and other messages.face

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Is Venture Capital Investment For AI Companies Getting...

January 5, 2020

Jake Paul Vs. AnEsonGib Results: KO Highlight (VIDEO),...

January 31, 2020

Destiny 2’s ‘The Dawning’ 2019: All Cookie Recipes...

December 19, 2019

Everything You’ll Find In Blizzard’s Holiday Sale

December 19, 2019

Windows 10 Security Warning As ‘Devious And Evil’...

December 10, 2019

Coronavirus Affects Second Princess Cruises Ship Off The...

March 5, 2020

Tech-Toy Startup, Hitting Coronavirus Snags, Adjusts Focus

March 25, 2020

Brilliant Venus Is About To Hit The Bull’s...

July 7, 2020

Viral Brain Attack: Neurologic Manifestations Of COVID-19

April 27, 2020

Time To Re-Open? Review Facebook’s Coronavirus Symptoms Map...

April 20, 2020