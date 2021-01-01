People Power, Not Powerful People, Can Help End Inequality

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Kainat, Shazia, Malala Yousafzai, Amina and Salam pose for a … [+] photo at a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations on September 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s a new year, but the pandemic is still here. And so are the underlying inequities. Even before Covid-19, we were getting used to seeing annual reports of how a small number of people own as much wealth as half the world’s population. Some of these billionaires have become wealthier during this pandemic, even as an additional 200 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030. Even though effective Covid-19 vaccines are here, the richest countries in the world have effectively ‘cleared the shelves’ and bought them up. Communities of color and ethnic minorities have borne the brunt of the pandemic and women are disproportionately affected by the recession. Millions of children have missed out on remote education.

Even as we try to end the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges for humanity is not to just recover from the devastating pandemic and the global recession, but also address the serious inequities that the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare. We need to build back a better and fairer world. This much is crystal clear.

Who exactly will help lead humanity towards that fairer, more equitable world? Will our leaders do it? Will our democratic institutions ensure it? I found some answers in a thoughtful, inspiring new book “How to Fight Inequality” and interviewed the author Ben Phillips, an international anti-inequality activist and advisor to the UN, governments and civil society organizations.

Reading the book and listening to Phillips made me realize that the fight against inequality will not be won by powerful people, philanthropists or those in leadership roles. It requires people power. Regular people (like you and me) need to wake up to the inequities that surround us, use our voices, organize, build coalitions and actively work to bring about the changes we want to see. This approach has worked in the past and can work again. But the fight will have to be won; it won’t be conceded by those who benefit from inequality.

Madhukar Pai: Can you tell us a bit about yourself, your work, and what motivated you to write this book?

Ben Phillips: I’ve been working around the world with people struggling against poverty and injustice, and advocating to governments on policy, for two decades. Pretty early on it became clear that the key driver of poverty and social dysfunction was obscene inequality.

For a long time, when I and others called out inequality as rising and harmful, it was still controversial to do so. But then the IMF, mainstream economists, and every single government acknowledged it (by endorsing the UN Sustainable Development Goals). Winning on words, however, did not mean winning on action; and so I wanted to unlock the paradox of why a problem that had finally been admitted was still getting worse.

I had studied history, so I went back to look at the history of when inequality had been tackled. That’s when it became clear. Inequality has never been beaten because decision-makers have been presented with evidence. It’s only ever been beaten through the organizing of ordinary people. But as books on inequality went from a trickle to a flood, they continued to be aimed at informing decision-makers. What was needed was a book to arm – non-violently – ordinary people. My book is not written for people in power, it’s written to strengthen the power of the people.

I’ve been privileged to get to work with inspirational grassroots organizers of past and present: their stories are at the heart of the book, and have enabled me to put together not an academic tome for conversations about what should be done, but a guidebook for organizers to make it be done.

Madhukar Pai: In your book, you say “inequality is the fight of our time.” Can you please explain why you think this is a such a big issue?

Ben Phillips: I say that inequality is the fight of our time for three reasons.

Firstly, because inequality is breaking us in every way. It is holding back progress on poverty, hurting growth, making societies less healthy and livable, widening mistrust and instability, exacerbating violent conflict, facilitating xenophobic extremists, and blocking vital action on climate change.

Secondly, because what makes inequality distinct from the other policy issues and social challenges we face is that inequality is the meta-issue, because it represents not one decision to be made but the question of how all decisions are made, and who gets to make them. It is corrupting politics, weakening the voice of ordinary people, and concentrating ever more power in fewer hands. We cannot say ‘sure, inequality is important but let’s first address these other issues’, because inequality – that is, the massive imbalance of power caused by the extreme concentration of wealth – prevents those issues from being properly addressed.

Thirdly, because it is a fight. Evidence is not enough. Policy proposals are not enough. Being right is not enough. Formal agreement is not enough. The change needed to address inequality won’t be achieved by piling up so many reports that power gracefully gives in to intellectual prowess, nor by befriending a few officials with smooth insider advocacy. The genteel world of debate is not enough to shift the much harsher world of self-interests. We have to get engaged in the ‘political economy’ of inequality, understand how power is maintained and work out how we can challenge it. Action to tackle inequality won’t be given, it will be won.

Madhukar Pai: Some commentators argue that different levels of inequality reflects different national cultures. For example, Scandinavians are egalitarian, so Scandinavian countries are more equal. Americans, in contrast, are more individualist and so America will always be unequal. You disagree with that kind of thinking. Why?

Ben Phillips: The historical record disagrees with that!

Take the so-called Scandinavian egalitarianism. Up until the early twentieth century, there was grinding poverty and great exploitation in Scandinavia. (Many Americans are descended from Scandinavians who fled starvation!). By strengthening their power through rural collectives and through unions, Scandinavia’s small farmers and workers were able to challenge the power of elites. The elites did not accept this challenge at first. Instead, they organized for troops to come out to stop workers’ protests and strikes. Norway’s government even organized a militia of strike breakers. Strikers were killed, but in the end people’s organizing triumphed. What created the conditions for the compromise and concession and for the egalitarianism we see as so Scandinavian today was massive pressure from below. Not blonde hair! The Scandinavian story can be a powerful lesson for anyone who dreams of a fairer society.

Or take so-called American individualism. At a Davos panel, an American billionaire was asked if he’d support a high marginal tax rate on the super-rich. ‘Can you name a country where that’s worked, ever?’ he replied. Embarrassingly for the American billionaire, his fellow panelist could. The answer is the United States! As was pointed out, from the 1930s to the 1960s the US marginal tax rate on the super-rich ranged from 70 per cent to nearly 95 per cent, ‘and those were pretty good years for growth’ (and for a growth that working people shared in). This high rate of tax on the superrich, and relatively high investment in public services to benefit ordinary people, was maintained in this period under both Democrat and Republican Presidents. It was the accepted, expected, norm. It can be again.

What won it in America then was a powerful combination of pressures from below – trade unions, Black organizations, churches and other progressive grassroots groups together devoting their energies, in Dr Martin Luther King’s words, “to organize our strength into compelling power so that government cannot elude our demands.” What can win it in America today will likewise be pressure from below, through the swarming of what Reverend William Barber calls “Fusion Coalitions”: When people come together in ever larger numbers in connected movements to ensure that their wages go up, their healthcare is provided, and they are not burdened by debt; to at last break the hold of white supremacism and structural violence; and to win a Green New Deal to protect their environment, provide quality public transport and create millions of jobs. It is not just that these are worth fighting for – it is that only through millions of people fighting for them that will they be won.

Madhukar Pai: During this pandemic, millions are being pushed into extreme poverty, and progress with many sustainable development goals (SDGs) are getting undone. But some of the wealthiest folks have been even more wealthier during this crisis. The fact that highest income countries have reserved enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate their own population multiple times over is a telling fact. So, do you worry about inequalities worsening after this pandemic?

Ben Phillips: Absolutely. 2020 was the year of inequality, it has been most generous to those who already had the most. Covid-19 did not create the inequality crisis but it has supercharged it. The pessimistic story says that inequality is now in an out-of-control spiral: that governments will be unable to fund core services or look after the unemployed; that online retail monopolies will be the only thriving businesses; that an underclass of the uninsured, unvaccinated, offline and out-of-work will be kept from the gates of the working-from-home by a new cohort of private guards. Worst of all, it says that as vicious inequality hardens, we’ll even learn to blame those who have been pushed behind.

The optimistic story says that it is in crises that inequality has been turned around – from the launch of the New Deal in the USA in the Great Depression, to the creation of welfare states in Europe after World War II, to the introduction of universal healthcare in Thailand in response to the AIDS crisis.

But history shows that neither of those two stories gets it quite right, if they assume any automaticity. One way to think of crises is like heat. Like the fire of a blacksmith or glassblower, crises make malleable formerly rigid social and political structures. Which direction they bend depends entirely on the direction in which they are pressed harder.

Madhukar Pai: In your book, you argue that leaders and politicians are now willing to admit that inequality is a problem, but then fail to do much about it. Why can we not rely on our leaders, even good ones, to act on inequality? Why does the fight need common people?

Ben Phillips: Yes, it’s not just when we have bad leaders that we need to organize, but when we have good leaders too. It’s important to emphasize that the rationale for building collective power from below does not depend on having a pessimistic assessment of the personal moral character of the world’s leaders. Indeed, far too much time is lost, when we could be organizing, by first trying to work out if people in power are personally nice or not nice – as if that is what determines whether or not we need to organize.

Rather, the point is having good policymakers is not enough to shift inequality – there are too many pressures on them from the interests at the top, which need a countervailing pressure from below. Remember the story of President Lyndon Johnson telling Martin Luther King: “I know what I have to do, but you have to make me do it.”

Madhukar Pai: What about the ultra-rich folks? If the billionaires in the world decided to, they could easily end inequalities and yet be very, very rich. For example, they could easily pay for Covid-19 vaccines needed for the entire world, not just the wealthy nations. Can we not appeal to their sense of compassion, especially in this crisis?

Ben Phillips: Compassion is real and beautiful. But it won’t get us out.

Firstly, because the answer is not philanthropy. I’ve seen with my own eyes the difference that philanthropy can make to the lives of people in poverty. But as multi-millionaire entrepreneur Djaffar Shalchi told me: “I set up my foundation as a philanthropist, but I have also come to learn that it is not enough. I have seen too often one village changed, but the next village left behind. Philanthropy alone will not ensure opportunity for all, heal the growing anger in the world, or enable societies to overcome the social and economic crisis that came with Covid-19. Only the redistribution of wealth through tax-funded government action, accountable to the public, can do that.”

Secondly, because although in my view a more equal society would be better for everyone – including the rich – the fact is that elite compassion has historically never been the driver of the shifts that have beaten inequality. Inequality is so hard to break because it is a vicious cycle: the power imbalance that comes with the concentration of wealth enables the further concentration of wealth and a worsened power imbalance. In every historical example of transformative action to tackle inequality that I looked at, it required pressure from below.

As Frederick Douglass, former slave and great anti-slavery campaigner, told his audience in 1857:

The whole history of the progress shows that all concessions have been born of earnest struggle. The conflict has been exciting, agitating, all-absorbing, and for the time being, putting all other tumults to silence. It must do this, or it does nothing. If there is no struggle there is no progress. Those who profess to favor freedom and yet deprecate agitation want crops without plowing up the ground; rain without thunder and lightning. They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.

Madhukar Pai: During this pandemic, we have seen how politicians (for example, leaders in US, UK, Brazil) have denied science and jeopardized the lives of millions. We have seen leaders deny climate change. Why do leaders do this, when the science and evidence is overwhelming? Are they being stupid, or is this a deliberate strategy? What do they gain from denying science and evidence?

Ben Phillips: It would be much more comforting if they really had no clue. But nope, they are playing. Witness how the same politicians who peddled Covid-19 denialism then pushed themselves to the very front of the vaccine queue! Politicians who second-guess scientists are not being stupid – look at their donors, and you’ll find many of them are being very clever, just like the ‘skeptical’ think tankers paid for from oil tankers. They have done fine in the pandemic, just as they’ve done fine in climate change. They benefit from divide and rule, and they benefit from peddling junk. The logic of science is not being followed because it is outweighed by the logic of the concentration of wealth and power.

Madhukar Pai: OK, so we need to tackle inequality and we cannot rely on folks at the top. That much is clear. So, what then is the solution? Who should tackle inequality?

Ben Phillips: We are the people we’ve been waiting for. We can sometimes feel that things are all going wrong around us, but we can shape them too – not alone, but with each other. It can be slow and it’s always complicated and it sometimes fails – but it’s the only way it works. As young activists expressed it to me: ‘There is no justice, just us.’ But ‘just us’ – organized – is powerful.

Madhukar Pai: Based on all your work and your conversations with folks who have fought inequality, what advice would you give to anyone who would like to fight inequality? In particular, what advice do you have for young people who seem to care a lot about issues such as social justice and climate crisis?

Ben Phillips: My advice is that young people need not “wait” to be appointed to a role later, they can start right now. Start where they are – in their neighborhoods and communities. Be ready to get into what civil rights activist John Lewis called “good trouble”. Build power with others – form groups, coalitions, and coalitions of coalitions. And go beyond policy conversations to help build a new story.

What fills me with hope right now, though, is that so many young people are already so involved (for example, in movements such as climate action, Black Lives Matter, gun control, gender equity, and decolonize global health). Many in my generation have likewise told me how inspired they are by this global youth rising. But, I’d say to us, we owe it to the younger generation to repay the hope they’ve given us not only by cheering them on, but also by walking alongside them, and making way for them to lead.

Ben Phillips is an international anti-inequality activist and advisor to the UN, governments and civil society organizations. He is the author of “How to Fight Inequality” (Polity Press, 2020). He can be followed at @benphillips76

