“People Were Showing Up To Participate In Something;” Chinatown Nightclub And Art Space Beverly’s Has Closed

“We definitely need help,” Beverly’s co-founder Leah Dixon, 37, tells me. “If you want New York City to be bastion for culture and creativity, we need help.”

After 7 years at their location on Essex Street the owners of Beverly’s have made the decision to close the space instead of opening at limited capacity. “We were happy every month when we could break even,” says Dixon. “We were hearing from restaurants and coffee shops that on their best days they were hitting 30% [of their pre-COVID revenue]. Where is this extra money going to come from? They’re losing money every day they were open. “The options [the city] offered to us were a complete joke.”

Beverly’s was a nightclub, an exhibition space, and a performance venue, all packed into a space of seven hundred square feet. Walking down Essex Street at night, Beverly’s was always glowing, awash in neon pink and purple light, and you couldn’t help but be drawn to it like a moth to a lightbulb. The space was notoriously social and open in spirit. Art videos were projected onto the walls and sculptures hung behind the bar.

The space held between 6 and 7 exhibitions a year, and featured a DJ set almost every night. “We were never open a single day without an art exhibition up,” says Dixon. Hundreds of artists, most of whom are based in the city, have shown in the space. It was co-owned by Dixon, Dan Sutti, and Chris Herity, Leah Malone, Gabe Schulman, and Suvi Lehtinen.

“Showing with Beverly’s has been the most supportive affirmative and growth building experience in anything I have done in the arts,” says artist Azikiwe Mohammed. “They never balked at my largest ideas but instead found ways to support them and help them grow when I had been told to think smaller by almost everyone else. Beverly’s always has made space for me, a Black man, trying to work in a very white art world without asking for anything in return, and I have never once had to question if it is tokenism. Their mission has always been to amplify the voices that get forced to be quiet, and I am beyond lucky to have been invited into such a family.”

Installation by artist Arkadiy Ryabin hangs at Beverly’s.

“It was an incredible space of sharing,” says Dixon. “Artists were able to participate in something larger than just having their own show.” The space was all about the people, and the art reflected that. Artists showing at Beverly’s were united by the social value of art. “The public is who you make things for,” says Dixon.

“Beverly’s is one of those rare places in NYC that had an impact on a generation of artists like myself in an extraordinary way,” says artist Kat Chamberlin.

“In a very primal way, Beverly’s was a place for body heat; for artists of all diverse backgrounds sliding past each other down the narrow hall facing the bar; for releasing weekly anxiety and momentum for those who struggle to keep their multiple jobs while also trying to make art; for meeting others with different life experiences, offline and in real life; and a place for risk in a sterilized art market.”

Artist Dana Robinson’s work hangs at Beverly’s.

Beverly’s landlord paused rent collection during the pandemic, but it has not been enough. The rent, bills, and payroll continue to accrue. Now, at the time when Beverly’s could have begun reopening, they instead have decided to close. The list of restaurants and bars across the city that have permanently closed continues to grow.

Beverley’s will continue to exist. Like so many small cultural institutions throughout the city it is too beloved, too networked to disappear. The people and energy will find another outlet, but unfortunately for the city, it won’t be at 21 Essex Street. The sad part is that it comes down to rent, and the fact that the city has refused to offer substantial rent relief.

“We want to get the word out,” Dixon tells me, “on the loss of culture that is happening.”

