Phil Foden Fills His Boots As Manchester City Fire Five Past Burnley

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his teams … [+] fifth during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on June 22, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Manchester City showcased their wealth of talented footballers with a convincing 5-0 drubbing of Burnley. The victory followed a similar dismantling of Arsenal just five days earlier and means champions in waiting, Liverpool, will have to wait a little longer to take City’s crown.

20-year-old academy graduate Phil Foden collected two goals during this free-for-all, in what was just his fourth Premier League start of the season. The midfielder, tonight operating from the left-wing, opened the scoring with an impressive strike from distance, and rounded things off with the fifth, alert to finish at the far post following a mis-hit shot from Gabriel Jesus.

Foden was also involved in the fourth, scored by David Silva, executing a clever disguised pass behind the Burnley defence for Bernardo Silva, who squared for his namesake to finish.

It was a moment of class from the Stockport-born prodigy, and shows he’s more than ready to play a bigger, regular role for the club.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 17: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reacts as he prepares to … [+] substitute on Phil Foden of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on June 17, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been the most impressive team in the division since the Premier League restarted. While many games have had an early pre-season feel, an illusion reinforced by the lack of sharpness on the pitch and lack of supporters in the stands, City are best equipped to be instantly brilliant.

Arsenal and Burnley offered different tests. City fielded different teams. They flaunted their squad depth, making eight changes to their starting lineup for the visit of Sean Dyche’s side, with only goalkeeper Ederson, David Silva, and Riyad Mahrez keeping their place in the XI from last Wednesday’s victory.

Mahrez is one of the more underrated stars in a team which boasts a galaxy of them. During the periods of this season when given a run in the team, the Algerian 2019 African Cup of Nations winner has challenged Kevin De Bruyne for the title of City’s best player, which is no mean feat given the Belgian’s imperiousness.

Mahrez was able to add two goals to the seven he’d scored during the first act of the 2019/20 campaign, though the one he scored from the penalty spot was a little lucky. It came via a late VAR decision to award a foul for Ben Mee’s challenge on Sergio Agüero, which wasn’t really a clear and obvious error, though Agüero may disagree as it caused him to leave the field injured.

Regardless, Mahrez dispatched the spot-kick with ease for a team that has struggled from 12 yards in recent times, finding the corner even as 6-foot-3 Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope dove the right way.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City scores his teams third goal from the … [+] penalty spot during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on June 22, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions will soon lose their title to Liverpool, but they have not lost any of their class and ability on the football field, something which bodes well for their return to Champions League action in August.

This was City’s second game in five days, and though they didn’t play any training matches prior to the resumption of league play, they are one of few sides who have hit the ground running.

“It made me laugh when they said they hadn’t had a ‘pre-season’ game, that they played among themselves,” said Dyche, the Burnley manager. “I looked at their subs and thought ‘that’s a pretty good game!’”

“I don’t think they need too much outside stimulation when you have 20-odd players like that, I think they’ll be fine.

“The challenge of the league is too far now, but they’ve got the Champions League, and the fact they’re a top outfit showing they’re a top outfit.”

Burnley’s own challenges lie as much off the pitch as on it. Several players’ contracts are up at the end of the season, and none were included tonight, meaning Dyche could only select seven of the nine substitutes allowed.

This was the Lancashire club’s first game back, and though it would be harsh to judge them solely on this one outing against one of the best sides in Europe, it was still slightly discouraging.

The Clarets appear to have secured Premier League football for next season, but a failure to pick up points in an upcoming group of games which sees them face Watford, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, and West Ham, would lead to a disappointing end to the campaign and could edge them worryingly close to the relegation scrap, even if getting dragged into it is unlikely.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley gives his team instructions during the … [+] Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on June 22, 2020 in Manchester, England.

In old money, a game between Burnley and Manchester City would be considered a local Lancashire derby, but these two sides are worlds apart.

Burnley’s continued presence in the league, not least the resectable mid-table position they currently hold, is testament to Dyche’s managerial ability and the willingness of his players to buy into his ways as part of a close-knit group.

Looking in the other direction, Burnley could yet finish above City’s previous victims, Arsenal, whom they sit just a point behind in the table.

The only direction Guardiola’s side will be looking in, is towards Europe, and the possibility of a Champions League win which has so far alluded a side widely considered one of the best on the continent. On this form, only German champions Bayern Munich look anywhere near them.

