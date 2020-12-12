‘Pokemon GO’ December Community Day: All The Pokemon Spawning Each Day, Special Moves And Bonuses

Breaking
Technology

written by Forbes December 12, 2020
It’s time for December Community Day, a now-annual tradition in Pokemon GO where we celebrate all the featured Pokemon for Community Days throughout the year in a weekend-long extravaganza. Community Day is, of course, a misnomer here, because it’s two days. But the glut of valuable Pokemon can certainly make up for such a minor mistake. Let’s dive right in and take a look at everything we get this weekend.

It’s a little more complicated than usual, so keep reading.

Start/End Times: Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Special bonuses occur from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM each day.

Spawning Pokemon: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.

Those are the basic spawns, but the rules are also a little different this year. Each day has its own set of extra-boosted Pokemon with increased shiny rates, and that happens from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time each day.

Saturday: Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Seedot, Piplup.

  • Mega Gengar appearing in Raids.

Sunday: Charmander, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, and Porygon.

  • Mega Charizard X appearing in raids

Bonuses: During each 11:00 AM -5:00 PM window, you’ll also get 2x catch stardust and 1/2 egg distance for eggs incubated during this time.

One more twist! We also get last year’s Community Day Pokemon through raids and 2km eggs. So we’ve got two years’ worth of Community Day Pokemon from different sources. Those Pokemon are:

Raid/Egg Pokemon: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.

All of these Pokemon will know their special Community Day moves if evolved to their final form during the window. These are:

  • Charizard: Dragon Breath
  • Beedrill: Drill run
  • Alakazam: Counter
  • Gengar: Shadow Punch
  • Rhyperior: Rock Wrecker
  • Electavire: Flamethrower
  • Magmortar: Thunderbolt
  • Gyarados: Aqua Tail
  • Porygon-Z: Tri-Attack
  • Feraligatr: Hydro Cannon
  • Mammoswine: Ancient Power
  • Sceptile: Frenzy Plant
  • Blaziken: Blast Burn
  • Shiftry: Bullet Seed
  • Gardevoir/Gallade: Synchronise
  • Slaking: Body Slam
  • Swampert: Hydro Cannon
  • Flygon: Earth Power
  • Salamence: Outrage
  • Torterra: Frenzy Plant
  • Infernape: Blast burn
  • Prinlup: Hydro Cannon

There’s a lot to keep track of, but there’s some great stuff in there for anyone that wants to give it one last go here in 2020.

