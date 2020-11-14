Breaking
Home Technology ‘Pokémon GO’ Electabuzz Community Day: Start/End Times, Date, Research, Move And Shiny
Technology

‘Pokémon GO’ Electabuzz Community Day: Start/End Times, Date, Research, Move And Shiny

written by Forbes November 14, 2020
‘Pokémon GO’ Electabuzz Community Day: Start/End Times, Date, Research, Move And Shiny

It’s raining Community Days here in November for Pokemon GO: we’ve got not one but two, starting this weekend with Electabuzz and continuing next weekend with Magmar. The two are a sort of pair, starting off as non-evolving creatures in Red and Blue before slowly expanding their evolution lines over subsequent games. They also both make powerful single-type attackers in their final forms, so it’s a good time to round out your crew with some reliable standbys. We’ll start out with Electabuzz, so here’s what you need to know about the event.

Start/End Times: Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

The Pokemon: While we frequently get Pokemon for community day that have three-tiered evolution, usually the catchable creature is the first tier. Not so, this time: Electabuzz is the second Pokemon in its chain, which goes: Elekid, Electabuzz, and then Electivire. That’s because these were added one at a time: Electabuzz was a standalone creature in the original games, then it got a baby form, and then it got its final form later.

Research: The exclusive event story this time around is “Electric for Electabuzz”, currently available in the shop. We’ll know more about the steps and rewards once Community Day goes live in New Zealand and people have a chance to check it out.

There will also be timed research and field research available for those that don’t buy the special research. These will award Sinnoh Stones, which you’ll need to get your Electivires.

The Move: Any Electivire evolved during or up to an hour after the event will know Flamethrower, which cross the streams a little bit with the Fire-type Magmar/Magmortar.

Shiny: You’re looking for a distinctive orange hue: a little bit garish, if you ask me, but not one of the uglier shinies. Note that Elekid won’t be spawning, so the rare shiny baby will likely remain a hot ticket despite being part of a featured family on Community Day.

MORE FOR YOU

And that’s it: remember to wear a mask, and remember that coronavirus cases are spiking in many parts of the world. While walking around, with a mask, distanced from others, is not a particularly high-risk activity, be aware and be cautious at all times. If you need water, for example, bring your own rather than go into a store.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ask Ethan: Did The Universe Have Zero Entropy...

NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Review: The Good, The Bad,...

Google Suddenly Confirms Surprise Google Photos Service Cancellation

Five Advantages Of Creating An Add-On Instead Of...

How The Game Of ‘Plinko’ Perfectly Illustrates Chaos...

A Warning About The Xbox Series S

Why Aren’t Scientists More Skeptical Of Dark Matter?

Shadowlands Checklist: What To Do To Prepare For...

Will Future Humans See A Better Pole Star...

Brothers Attract $2.5M Seed Investment For Their Innovative...

New Apple Leak Reveals Powerful MacBook Performance

Why The Latest Apple Watch Update Is A...

Apple Loop: Stunning iPhone 13 Leak, Latest iPhone...

Smart Payment Platform Edge Esports Raises $1.5 Million

‘The Right Stuff’ Demonstrates Why Live Demos Are...

This Year’s Black Friday Could Look Very Different...

How To Understand All Of Your Data To...

Did A Black Hole Give Birth To Our...

Apple’s Classical Storytelling Style Reveals Radical MacBook

Apple’s Confidence Powers Disruptive Mac Plans

Leave a Comment