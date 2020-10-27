Poland’s Prime Minister Supports Abortion Ruling, Calls For Protests To End

Topline

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki strongly criticized the five days of nationwide protests following the high court’s Thursday ruling making it unconstitutional to have an abortion if there are fetal abnormalities, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, as Morawiecki defended the decision and called for an end to protests because of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Protesters in Krakow, Poland on October 25. Getty Images

Key Facts

In a statement defending the Constitutional Tribunal’s decision, Morawiecki said the protests “amount to acts of aggression,” and said attacks and vandalism are unacceptable and “should not be taking place at all,” according to the AP. Morawiecki nodded to the protesters’ demand for the right to choose, saying, “in order to have the freedom of choice, you must first be alive.” Morawiecki said his Law and Justice party, which is conservative, will make sure children born with health issues will be cared for so they can “live a normal life,” according to Reuters.

Key Background

Poland previously made abortion unconstitutional in all cases except when the woman’s life is in danger, when she is pregnant from rape or incest or when there are fetal abnormalities. Protesters want the court to reverse its decision on fetal abnormalities, according to the New York Times.

Chief Critic

Poland’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic tweeted that the decision violates human rights and is essentially a ban. People who can afford to will go abroad or pay for an “underground” abortion and it will be a “greater ordeal” for everyone else, she said.

Further Reading

