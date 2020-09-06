Politicizing Safety Of The Abortion Pill Mifeprex

Three RU-486 Mifeprex (mifepristone) abortion pills are held in a hand in a picture taken on … [+] December 1, 2000. The RU-486 pill was approved in September 2000. It can be taken by women up to 70 days following conception. The drug blocks the hormone that sustains the embryo and then unhooks it from the uterine wall. (Photo by Bill Grenblatt/Liaison) Getty Images

Last week, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), together with 20 other Republican senators, formally requested the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remove Mifeprex (mifepristone) – also known as RU-486 – from the market. The 21 senators claim Mifeprex is “deadly” and an “imminent hazard to the public health.” Cruz tweeted “Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill.”

Rhetoric notwithstanding, the letter isn’t an appeal to the FDA based on clinical evidence regarding Mifeprex’s safety. Rather, the letter opposes Mifeprex because of what the senators view as an “opportunistic ploy to expand access to abortion.”

Mifeprex (mifepristone) is a drug that blocks progesterone, which is needed for a pregnancy to continue. When used in conjunction with misoprostol Mifeprex ends early pregnancies (up to 10 weeks following conception).

Mifeprex has been in use in Europe for nearly three decades with minimal safety issues. And, Mifeprex has had a similar safety record in the U.S since its approval in 2000. Between September 2000 and December 2018, 24 of the 3.7 million women who had undergone medicated abortions have died.

The letter sent by Senator Cruz et al. to the FDA reflects their opposition to abortion, and to Mifeprex’s approval in the first place. In the letter, the senators returned to the 20-year old controversy surrounding approval of mifepristone. Specifically, they objected to the drug having been approved through “an accelerated approval process normally reserved for high-risk drugs that address life-threatening illnesses like AIDS.”

Furthermore, the senators maintain that Mifeprex “doesn’t cure or prevent any disease.” Cruz bluntly reiterated “pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness that justifies the use of a pill that is known to kill women in addition to unborn babies.”

This begs the question what is the safety risk for women associated with use of mifepristone. As referenced above, the safety risk appears to be minimal. Here, Cruz resorts to use of a red herring to deflect attention from his main concern; abortion. He does include objecting to killing “unborn babies,” but only after he’s emphasized the false notion that Mifeprex is unsafe for women.

The FDA’s mandate is to review safety and efficacy of therapeutics, diagnostics, and devices, based on clinical evidence. The agency is not supposed to involve itself in an ideological, or, some would say, moral debate, regarding a product’s merits and demerits.

To be fair, critics of Cruz’s statement responded with a red herring of their own by focusing on the sentence fragment “pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness.” Citing data on maternal mortality, they asserted that pregnancy is, or at least can be, a life-threatening illness. Moreover, they argued that a medical abortion is much safer than a full-term pregnancy.

Certainly, the twin problems of maternal and infant mortality in the U.S. are real. Every year, approximately 700 women in the U.S. die due to complications related to childbirth. The U.S. maternal mortality rate is more than twice its peers. Maternal mortality speaks to issues of healthcare access, particularly pre- and post-natal care, that disproportionately impact women of color.

But, maternal mortality is not relevant to an assessment of the safety of the abortion pill. Generally speaking, women contemplating medicated abortion using Mifeprex aren’t making a mortality risk calculation, comparing the risks of the abortion pill to a full-term pregnancy. Though real and important, maternal mortality needs to be evaluated separately.

Likewise, assessing whether pregnancy is an illness – life-threatening or not – is real and important, but a separate matter from an evaluation of Mifeprex. Surely, a number of high-risk pregnancies require medical attention, and as such should be viewed as potentially life-threatening medical conditions; preeclampsia, for instance. Generally, however, pregnancy isn’t an illness. Other countries, like the Netherlands, with much better maternal and infant mortality rates than the U.S., tend to treat pregnancy more as a normal, natural condition than one to be medicalized. Hence, in the Netherlands there is universal access to comprehensive pre- and post-natal care, with many more births at home, far fewer C-sections, significantly less use of epidurals, and much more utilization of midwives than physicians.

What could have been an interesting series of debates has turned into a spat in which the two sides are talking past one another and not to each other. Unfortunately, the battle lines have hardened, with Cruz deploying the fake news card to cast aspersions on “liberal activists,” and some of his critics using demonizing language to describe Cruz.

Politics has gotten in the way of the two sides seeking a shared common ground on which multiple factual discussions could occur concerning an assessment of Mifeprex’s safety, a consideration of pregnancy as an illness in some circumstances, an evaluation of maternal mortality in the U.S., and an analysis of whether Mifeprex’s availability is associated with more abortions (evidently not, as abortions have been steadily decreasing for decades).

While Mifeprex triggers a perhaps unsolvable dispute pitting pro-life and pro-choice people against one another, there are topics, such as the ones in the paragraph above, in which the two sides could find a shared space of evidence to base their arguments on, if only they wanted to.

