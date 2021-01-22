Poll: Americans See Biden Improving Vaccine Rollout

Joe Biden, who has promised 100 million dosages of vaccine against Covid-19 into the arms of … [+] Americans in his first 100 days in office, is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ASSOCIATED PRESS

About half of Americans believe distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 will improve under a Joe Biden White House after what they saw as a “poor” or “fair” job by the departing Donald Trump administration, according to a new analysis.

A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted in the final days of the Trump Administration shows Americans are largely disappointed at the rollout of vaccines to U.S. citizens thus far with the majority not knowing where or when they will get a vaccine.

But about half, or 48%, of Americans believe vaccine distribution will “get better” under Biden, who was sworn in earlier this week as President. Only 12% of those surveyed expect distribution to get worse and about one-third of Americans, or 36%, believe distribution will “stay about the same.”

The Trump administration promised 20 million Americans would receive their first shots by the end of 2020, which was less than three weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December authorized vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. But it’s now late January 2021 and some 15 million Americans have received their first dosage of either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, according to the latest tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Biden administration has been left with a huge challenge on vaccine administration,” Kaiser Family Foundation president and chief executive Drew Altman said in a statement accompanying the poll results.

But Biden has promised 100 million dosages of vaccine into the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office. That could be achieved if production ramps up to avoid a shortage of dosages, according to executives at the nation’s largest pharmacy chains.

Drugstore chains CVS Health and Walgreens have both said they have the ability to vaccinate one million Americans a day once the vaccine is available, which these companies have said should happen by the end of March. Biden’s first 100 days would be by the end of April.

Kaiser’s poll indicates Americans want to see the logistics and related distribution improve across the board.

“Most Americans don’t know when or where they can get a vaccine, including older Americans, who are already eligible to get a vaccine in a growing number of states,” Altman said. “Understandably large numbers of people are frustrated, angry and confused.”

