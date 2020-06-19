Post Office Pensions Update: Playing A Game Of Historical Revisionism

Getty

Has it really been two months since the Post Office’s financial worries were in the news? Yes, it has.

It was, after all, on April 15 that the Washington Post published an article titled, “The Postal Service needs a bailout. Congress is partly to blame,” and explained in the subtitle, “A 2006 law set the stage to burden the agency with $160 billion in debt.” Regular readers will recall that at the time I explained that the retiree healthcare prefunding requirement of the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, despite the enmity so many USPS supporters harbor towards it now, was entirely reasonable at the time, that it may indeed have been appropriate for Congress to cut them some slack when they began to struggle, but that it’s a nonissue now because that contribution schedule is in the past.

(What’s happened in the past two months? The USPS was given a $10 billion loan, but there has been no resolution on the system’s larger financial issues, such as its ability to make its own rate-setting decisions or, with respect to retiree health care, make changes to reduce its costs rather than merely postpone funding them.)

In the meantime, a reader shared with me a document which wholly upends any narrative one might want to tell that the 2006 PAEA was directly intended to burden the post office; it’s the National Association of Letter Carriers newsletter to members from January 2007, the Postal Record, celebrating the passage of this law.

“More than a decade of legislative wrangling and political intrigue ended with the stroke of a pen December 20 at the White House when, with NALC President William H. Young as a witness, President George Bush signed into law the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006.

“Congressional leaders in the postal reform campaign and other labor and industry officials also attended the ceremony, which was the fulfillment of NALC’s top legislative priority.

“The measure seeks to provide the U.S. Postal Service with the financial and structural flexibility it needs to compete in the Information Age. With first class mail being steadily siphoned away by electronic communication, the USPS needs the freedom to react to market conditions, develop new products and services, and adapt its business model in order to survive and thrive.”

Was the requirement to advance-fund retiree medical simply one small concession in a larger bill which achieved union priorities? No. The only criticism of the law that the newsletter voices is that added a three-day wait for Continuation of Pay (work injury) benefits.

In fact, here’s how the newsletter describes the changes:

“Repeals the requirement that the USPS deposit savings from the 2003 CSRS funding reform law into an escrow account; returns to the Treasury responsibility for funding postal employee CSRS annuity benefits attributable to prior military service. [This change also merits a separate call-out box touting NALC’s successful negotiation to remove this obligation.] Savings are to be used in part to pre-fund future retiree health benefits.

“A Postal Service Retiree Health Benefit Fund is to be established with the surplus resulting from a new actuarial valuation of USPS’s assets and liabilities related to CSRS. The new valuation will generate a surplus, since the $27 billion cost of military pension benefits is returned to the Treasury. The law sets out a 10-year schedule of additional payments into the new Fund (drawn mainly from escrow savings but include USPS’ existing payments for current retiree health benefits) that range between $5.4 billion and $5.8 billion annually.

“USPS is provided a process to appeal actuarial methods used by OPM under this statute (about which there is disagreement) and to seek relief from Congress.”

What’s this mean? Previously, the Post Office had been required to include in its costs pension accruals of veterans for the time during which they had served in the military; they were relieved of this obligation, used the freed-up cash to fund retiree healthcare, and everyone thought it was a win.

Now, again, I don’t claim to offer a solution to the Post Office’s current financial difficulties, and I’ve said my piece already on the true significance of the pre-funding requirement (here, here, and here). But it’s important to get the story straight; at the time the pre-funding requirement was passed, it had the support not merely of those who nefariously, secretly, wanted to destroy the USPS, but of Post Office supporters. In the meantime, of course, the rise of e-commerce in general, and Amazon in particular, was wholly unanticipated, but rewriting history is not going to solve the problem.

