Preparing For The PPP Tax Apocalypse

You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot about the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) in the news over the past several months.

The Federal Government, in my opinion, did a fantastic job, pulling this protection program together within weeks of the pandemic hitting back in March and April. It was absolutely incredible.

The program was designed to help business owners keep their people employed for eight continuous weeks. The thought was that eight weeks would be enough time to bridge the pandemic problem and allow businesses to start moving again when it was over.

Then, the Federal Government realized eight weeks wasn’t sufficient enough, and though they didn’t provide additional funding, they allowed owners the liberty of using their funds for payroll, rent, utilities, and mortgage payments for a twenty-four week period.

If you have a $100K PPP loan, for example, you used it correctly (maintaining employee headcount, paying payroll, rent, utilities, etc) and your bank accepted your grant application, you could potentially get 100% forgiveness on that $100,000.

There was a catch, though.

The rules currently state that the $100,000 that’s been forgiven is deemed to be non-taxable income, but it appears that what you’ve used it on (paying salary, rent, utilities, etc) is a deduction which will now be disallowed.

Let me repeat that: Forgiveness on one hand, disallowance of deductibility on the other.

We fear this will put many thousands of independent business owners in a very precarious situation.

For example, if you own a $1M business, and your profit is 10%, and included in that $100K profit was $100K in PPP funds you paid out, as outlined in the PPP program, now, those payouts are no longer tax deductible!

So, instead of paying tax on $100K in profit at the end of the year, it appears, you will now be paying tax on $200K in profit!

Now, I don’t believe for a minute that the Federal Government’s intention was to create this incredible vehicle to provide a grant, effectively turning the loan into free money, and then on the flipside tax the heck out of you for it, but that seems to be the IRS’s position.

I have spoken with numerous CPA firms and banks over the past few months, and they have confirmed that my fear is exactly what seems to be happening now with the Internal Revenue Service.

If the loan gets forgiven, the deduction is disallowed.

It’s going send taxes through the roof, putting a lot of small businesses in significant hardship.

If you took advantage of the PPP, my advice is to start talking to your banker and tax accountant NOW.

From your banker, find out what the last day is to apply for forgiveness and when the first day of your loan payment is due.

Get your CPA to confirm that the deductions are disallowed, and what that impact is going to look like to you on a tax-basis.

Then, if you can, defer, defer, defer your grant application.

Keep deferring for as long as you can, because eventually someone in Washington is going to wake up and realize the monster they’ve created and put their foot down with the IRS.

Any money you pay back will be lost forever, so if there’s any chance of you keeping every precious dollar in the bank, do so!

As always folks, we’re living in insane times, and I understand the pressure you’re going through. If you have any questions about this article, please feel free to reach out to me directly at louismosca@amserv.com.

