Preparing Your Pitch: 10 Smart Questions To Expect From Investors

When you set out to pitch your idea to an investor, you’ll probably think through the most common questions that they’re likely to ask and prepare polished answers. Discerning investors are careful about where they put their money, so a well-prepared entrepreneur should be able to quickly address any concerns the investors may have.

However, sometimes, even the most thorough entrepreneur may encounter smart questions that they never prepared to answer. These intelligent questions indicate investors who are thinking long term, and who could be a priceless addition to your business. Below, ten members of Young Entrepreneur Council share some of the smartest questions they’ve received from investors and why they were so thought-provoking.

1. Who is your ideal customer?

One of the smartest questions was, “Who exactly is your ideal customer?” When starting a business and seeking funding, you need to have a very clear picture of exactly who your product is for. If you don’t know the answer to this question, you won’t know how to market your business, what your strengths and weaknesses are compared to your competitors and so much more. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

2. How long will this last?

A key question investors should ask is, “How long will this last?” While there are plenty of businesses that experience a sudden growth spurt, a majority of them don’t know how to maintain those sales levels long term or even scale their success further. It’s important to remember that you have to keep hustling because once you stop, the market could shift or competitors can overtake you before you even have a chance to react. – Firas Kittaneh, Zoma Mattress

3. Why should I care?

One of the smartest questions to ask is, “Why should I care?” Even if it’s subconscious, it’s on the mind of every investor or keynote audience member. This is the question you should already have answered in your materials before you get to the pitch. To answer this question you not only need to know your materials, but you also need to know your audience. Do the research! You can really connect if you can tell them what’s in it for them. – Phillip Oakley, Common Giant

4. What if you’re forced to stop?

One of the smartest and most helpful questions an investor can ask is “What happens if you’re forced to stop?” This question can make an entrepreneur realize that they need to plan for all possibilities, including unforeseeable events where they can’t work. What happens to the business next? Do you have automation in place? That one question can lead to better planning. –Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

5. What would need to happen for this to fail a year from now?

I loved this question because it forced us to think through our plan and determine all of the potential barriers, challenges and risks and talk through how we’d address them. Instead of just talking about what needs to happen for us to succeed, we could understand what we needed to avoid to prevent the plan from failing. –Kelsey Raymond, Influence & Co.

6. Do you have passion and determination?

This question takes a lot of entrepreneurs by surprise because most investors are looking for facts and figures. But when you think about it, it really does get to the core of whether or not a business will be successful. I answered the question honestly and transparently, as I elaborated on how passionate and determined I was. – Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

7. What if you run out of money?

A powerful question for an entrepreneur is, “What will you do if you run out of money?” This makes entrepreneurs think and also informs investors about how well the startup owner can plan for challenging events. I find this question smart because it benefits both the entrepreneur and the investor and can help create a healthy and successful business. – Blair Williams, MemberPress

8. What is your ultimate financial objective?

One of the best investment questions I’ve been asked is: “What is your ultimate financial objective?” Sometimes as an investor, you want to jump into what sounds like a great opportunity, but you don’t filter it through your ultimate financial objective. Is that investment opportunity going to get you there or become an obstacle? Ask yourself this question before making any decisions. – Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

9. What’s the plan if something unexpected happens?

Life is unpredictable, so it’s important for vendors and investors to know that a plan exists in case something happens. They want to know that your business is covered so they can depend on it to bring them the results they expect. It’s a great question because it plans for the future and guarantees results regardless of what happens. –Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

10. Why should I invest in you?

I loved that question because people forget that when they are investing in the business they are really just investing in people—not a business model, not an EBITDA. Above anything else they are investing in a person’s intelligence, work ethic, ideas, morals and values. You want to invest in people who eat, sleep and breathe their business. –Amine Rahal, IronMonk Solutions

