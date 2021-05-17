Project Management: How To Thrive As A New Manager

Project management is an essential task for many companies. If this is your first project management role, it is critical to get it right. There are many skills and areas of knowledge required to be an effective project manager, and you should continuously be improving on your existing skills.

Here are some of the best ways you can thrive as a new project manager.

Find A Mentor

You should find someone to mentor you when you start. You should ask more experienced project managers in your company for tips and advice. If you are faced with a problem you haven’t encountered before, you should ask for help.

Listen To And Engage With Your Team

To manage a team effectively, you need to listen to their input and concerns. Feeling heard makes staff feel valued and will improve productivity and efficiency. You should organize social events to foster closer bonds among the team and improve performance at work.

Identify Your Team’s Strengths And Weaknesses

A good manager should identify the strengths in their team and utilize them accordingly. You should also identify weaknesses in your team and find ways to improve gaps in their knowledge. You should provide mentorship to your team members to encourage independence.

Schedule Time Effectively

You need to manage your team’s time to reduce inefficiencies and meet project deadlines. You should know what each team member is doing at any time and schedule their time to promote greater efficiency. Check out this article on project scheduling from Journeyx for more advice on how to improve time efficiency.

Hone Your Communication Skills

You need to be able to communicate confidently and clearly. You should consider practicing your communication skills and get experience in public speaking. You should be in constant communication with your team and provide them with regular updates to keep them working productively.

Take Your Team’s Welfare Into Account

You should consider your team’s welfare to get the best in productivity. Encourage them to keep a healthy work-life balance by sticking to their set work hours. You should encourage your team to come to you if they are struggling.

Set Reasonable Goals

The goals you set for your team should be practical and achievable. Having unrealistic goals is demoralizing and will lead to lowered productivity and stress. Discuss the goals you set with your team and get their input.

Hold Meetings

You should hold regular meetings with your team to discuss the project’s progress and air any concerns or ideas your team has. These meetings should have a schedule to ensure they do not waste time.

Conclusion

Being a good project manager comes down to many different skills and working practices. You should find the best practices for you and hone your existing skills to be the best manager possible. If in doubt, as for guidance from those more experienced than yourself.