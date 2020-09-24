7 ways to promote your small business

So, you’ve started a small business? Congratulations. While many people dream of starting their own business, very few people achieve it.

Whether your business sells a product or offers a service, you’ll need to promote it.

You might be competing with much larger and better known companies, so you’ll need to work hard to stand out.

Here are some ways to promote your small business.

Make a website

First and foremost, you’ll need a website.

The world is digital, so how else will people find your services?

Your website will need to be attractive and easy to navigate. Make your services and prices clear.

And, if you’re selling products, include good quality photos that do them justice.

For more help on creating a website for your small business, consider working with an agency to build your online presence (like this digital marketing agency Birmingham).

Get on social media

Alongside making a website, you’ll need social media platforms – especially if young people are your target market.

This means using Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Keep your posts simple and to the point.

Instagram uses photos and videos, so consider ways to create content. You might also want to consider hiring an influencer to promote your brand.

Enter business awards

There are plenty of awards in the world of business. Going to these events and being nominated for an award will create a buzz around your business and raise your profile – especially if you win.

You can then use these accolades on your website and social media pages for further promotion.

Wear your brand

You probably already know the power of advertising.

People remember catchy slogans or images, and these can create chatter. So, think outside the box.

Wearing your brand, for example, can raise awareness and draw attention.

Consider making some t-shirts or hoodies and asking friends and family members to wear them.

Sponsor a team

Better yet, sponsoring a sports team could create even more of a buzz.

If a team are wearing your brand and playing in numerous locations across the country you’ll reach a wider audience.

Plenty of sports teams look for sponsorship, so check out clubs in your local area.

Start a podcast

Podcasts are becoming increasingly popular. They’re easy to binge on the commute and keep us entertained.

So, why not consider starting a podcast for your small business?

This can be focussed around the aims of your business. For example, a brand selling environmentally friendly makeup might start a podcast discussing ethics within the beauty industry.

People love to expand their ways of thinking through podcasts, so if you can start meaningful discussions with some humour thrown in, you could be onto a winner.

Teach classes

Speaking of meaningful conversations, teaching classes in local schools or universities can be another great way to promote your business.

Young people like hearing from people with practical, hands on experience, and talking to them could create chatter.

Their parents might be interested in your services or be potential stakeholders.