5 Essential Qualifiers For A Pleasant Office Space

It’s always nice to ensure you curate a productive working space that helps you feel supported, connected, comfortable, and focused. We can achieve this through rudimentary measures, such as offering complimentary coffee and tea to our workforce throughout the day.

We might also invest in nice equipment, such as offering staff comfortable chairs that are both ergonomic and lumbar-supporting, investing in our staff over time. While these are deeply significant benefits and help people enjoy working in the office, it’s important to note that throwing money at an issue isn’t always the same thing as curating a pleasant atmosphere.

After all, providing staff with a nice place to rest and eat during lunch, keeping the kitchen area clean, or even adding an air purifier are little tokens that add up to a comfortable workday, a healthier and happier staff, and a workplace you feel proud to arrive to. So, let’s consider five of the most essential qualifiers for a pleasant office space:

Hygiene, Cleanliness, Sustainability

It’s pretty important to keep the office nice and clean, and it’s arguable that your staff would agree. Yet of course, this won’t happen in a vacuum. That’s why having regular cleaning schedules set up helps make sure common areas, desks, and bathrooms stay spotless. Offering plenty of hand sanitizer and disinfectant around the place can stop people from getting sick, after all, if we managed to ease our way back after Covid, we might be able to prevent the spread of common colds and flu during the seasonal periods.

In addition, making an effort to recycle, using eco-friendly products, and cutting down on waste creates a pleasant, environmentally-friendly sense of purpose, which motivates staff and helps your priorities shine through.

Functional Kitchen Appliances

A well-stocked kitchen area can really improve the office atmosphere for your staff, but of course, you don’t have to bring in groceries, just the appliances will do. Having reliable appliances like a fridge, microwave, and coffee maker, and ensuring they’re regularly cleaned (a well-enforced rota can make a big difference if you give staff time to keep up on those duties), means people can store and heat up their food easily. You could even offer free post-it notes so people can mark and label their stored food.

This saves time and encourages healthier eating habits instead of just grabbing junk, something we’re all guilty of at one point or another. Moreover, keeping these appliances well-maintained and replacing them when needed prevents annoying breakdowns during lunch breaks. Ordering OEM refrigerator parts sold by Appliance Parts Pros can be a good way to get your fridge back up and running.

Enough Desk Space For Autonomy

Giving people enough desk space allows them to organize their workspace nicely and maintain a sense of independence is almost always helpful and appropriate. Cramped desks lead to clutter, stress, and lack of focus, and most of us have had to work in these kinds of conditions before. If you’re in control of office design, these are one of the issues you can circumvent. You could also invest in adjustable or standing desks, which are handy for avoiding aches and pains from sitting too long. There’s a real sense of autonomy and comfort that comes from measures like this, so don’t be afraid to enact them.

Clear Secure Storage Areas

It’s a simple requirement, having secure storage options in place can be helpful for keeping staff belongings organized and this can reduce the general ambient stress of their workday. Lockable cabinets, lockers or drawers can let people stash personal items, and even give them a sense of privacy.

This might be considered something of an optional investment these days, especially because most people bring their rucksacks into work and keep most essential files in their cloud storage. But having a little space they can store a gym bag or other belongings gives your staff a sense of ownership within your premises.

Safety, Security, Controlled Access

Employee safety should definitely be a top concern at all times. Access control like keycards or security guards will prevent unwanted entry, which will sometimes include potential threats. The risk is very low of course, but it’s always best to be safe and sorry, particularly if you havve a public-facing area outside of this (like a museum office area).

This also means implementing regular evacuation drills and emergency training to prepare people to respond properly if anything goes wrong. Well-lit areas, security cameras, and clearly marked emergency exits give everyone peace of mind.

With this advice, you’ll be sure to integrate the best possible and most robust solution for a pleasant office space. Over time, this could add up to higher levels of staff productivity and mental wellbeing.