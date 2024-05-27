5 Qualities You Have to Look For When Buying Office Furniture

Are you in need of some good office furniture? This is actually one of the best ways to boost employee wellbeing, but it’s a nice benefit for yourself, too. Now, when you look into office furniture, you’re pretty much hit with a whirlwind of generic brands and even those fancy ones like Herman Miller, and it just makes you wonder what’s even best, right?

But it’s not just the brands themselves; the sheer variety of choices, coupled with the need to balance style, comfort, and functionality, can make the process seem daunting. The word “daunting’ might not even describe the feeling itself!

Overall, there are plenty of brands, styles, and types on the market, and the budgets range too (and quality). But you need something that can last; you need something that provides comfort. So, with that said, all it takes is just a bit of guidance to find and buy the right furniture. So, with that said, here’s exactly why you need to know when you’re looking to buy office furniture for your business!

Comfort Comes First

When it comes to buying office furniture for your business, comfort should be at the top of your priority list. After all, you and your employees will be spending a significant portion of your day seated at desks, typing away on computers, or attending meetings. So, you just need to keep in mind that “ergonomics” is the magic word here, and no, it’s not a buzzword either. Chairs that offer good lumbar support, adjustable height, and armrests can make a world of difference in preventing back pain and other discomforts.

But on top of that, desks that allow for a natural posture, with enough space for all necessary equipment, are also crucial. If your budget allows, consider sit-stand desks which provide the flexibility to alternate between sitting and standing, promoting better posture and reducing the risks associated with prolonged sitting.

There’s the Aspect of Aesthetic Appeal

While comfort should be more important, there’s something nice about aesthetically pleasing furniture. Just think about the impression you want to create that your team wants to create. Is your business modern and cutting-edge, or more traditional and cosy? Sleek, minimalist designs can convey a sense of professionalism and innovation, while warm, wooden pieces might make your office feel more inviting and homely.

For the most part, aesthetically appealing furniture can be pretty nice in comfort and quality (and budget, too), but it can be a tad challenging to combine all of these. You need to remember that your office is not just a place where work gets done; it’s also a space where clients and visitors will form impressions about your business.

You Need to Think About Quality and Durability

While you don’t need to stress too much over this, it’s still best to think about this, too. Now, for the most part, you need to keep in mind that office furniture is a significant investment, and you’ll want it to last. This doesn’t mean that you have to choose high-end brands like Herman Miller, but even IKEA office furniture can work (and it lasts).

You just want to look for pieces made from high-quality materials that can withstand daily use. Solid wood, sturdy metal frames, and high-quality upholstery fabrics are good indicators of durable furniture. But, of course, even an MDF board can be pretty sturdy, too. If you’re looking into IKEA office furniture or more affordable furniture on e-commerce sites (like Amazon), they’re usually made from MDF, too.

Employee Input

Don’t forget to involve your employees in the decision-making process. After all, they’re the ones who will be using the furniture daily. So, it’s going to be best to gather their input on what they find comfortable and practical. This collaborative approach can boost morale and ensure that the furniture meets the needs of your team.

Plus, when employees feel their comfort and preferences are valued, they’re likely to be more productive and satisfied at work. There was an episode on The Office about employee input in office furniture, so you could even see that episode as a learning experience.

Space Planning

Finally, think about space planning. Before purchasing any furniture, measure your office space carefully and plan the layout. So, you should consider the flow of movement and ensure there’s enough room for employees to move around comfortably. It’s ideal to try and avoid overcrowding the space with too much furniture, as this can create a cluttered and stressful environment.

But overall, a well-planned office layout can enhance communication and collaboration, making your workspace more efficient and pleasant.