5 Questions To Ask Before Outsourcing

Outsourcing isn’t anything new in business, and many companies have been utilising the skills and services of other people for many years. With the rise of digital working and the advancement of AI and technology allowing more and more things to be taken care of by software and automation, it makes sense that you would still use outsourcing alongside your other options to help you elevate your business and improve what you do.

But how exactly does a business decide on what to outsource? Each company is unique, and what works for one won’t be a good fit for another. But when it comes to delegating parts of your business or another person or company, you should follow some simple rules to allow you to get the most from this partnership and improve standards without missing a beat.

Before outsourcing anything, ask yourself the following questions.

Is It Time Consuming?

How long does doing the task take you or your team? Suppose you can spend a massive chunk of your working week doing one task, or it’s a repetitive job that needs constant time devoted to it, taking you away from other important areas you need to focus on. In that case, this can be an excellent job to outsource. This will allow you to free up time and put your skills where they are needed.

Do You Have The Resources?

Quite simply, if you cannot afford the resources to take care of this in-house, you might be better off outsourcing this to an experienced company that can implement what you need for a lower outlay. Good examples of this include outsourcing your IT systems as you cannot afford to purchase the equipment or hire employees to do this in-house. It can be working with a cyber security company like Introspectus to help you improve your defences and ensure your systems are robust and secure from hackers and cybercriminals as opposed to doing so in-house and so on.

Is It Cheaper?

Hand in hand with the above point comes the cost of implementing something yourself. Things like hiring a specialist team, bringing the right equipment on board, and more can all put a massive dent into your takings and stretch your budget. Outsourcing allows you to lock in a regular set amount for services rendered, and you will know exactly what to expect each month without costs impacting your bottom line or eating into your taking each month.

Do You Have The Skills?

Many aspects of running a business, such as finance or marketing, require training, experience along with a niche set of skills, and while you might be able to do a lot of things yourself, you can’t do everything, nor can you access the top talent needed to do this for you on the payroll. Outsourcing companies have one job to do, and as such, all of their employees will be focused on what they do with no other distractions and will be suitably trained, qualified, and experienced in this sector. You can rely on their expertise to help you boost what you do without having to undergo training yourself or carry out a search for the best person to take on this role within your company.

Will It Make A Difference?

Lastly, you need to ask yourself the difference it will make between struggling on as you are and handing over the reins or someone else. Will this make a massive difference to your workload, the service you offer, and what you can do each day? If the answer is no, then it’s pointless paying someone to do it for you, but if the answer is yes and you will see massive benefits, then you need to partner with a company that can make magic happen for you.

This can be using a customer service company to answer calls when you are otherwise engaged; it can be outsourcing your accounts so you can make better financial decisions and move ahead with expansion plans, or it can be using IT services to avoid downtime, improve communications and streamline what you do. If it will be a considerable difference to how you work, it needs to be in the running to be outsourced.

Remember, much like anything, too much of a good thing can be damaging. You need to be intentional about what you choose to outsource and avoid handing over too many different aspects of your business to other people so you don’t lose control and you are still able to stay on top of everything.