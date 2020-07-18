Home Business Rachel Maddow Sets Ratings Records With Mary Trump Interview
Business

Rachel Maddow Sets Ratings Records With Mary Trump Interview

written by Forbes July 18, 2020
Rachel Maddow Sets Ratings Records With Mary Trump Interview
People Maddow Harvard

MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, Monday, … [+] Oct. 16, 2017, at a forum called “Perspectives on National Security,” at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the highest-rated hour in all of television Thursday night, as she interviewed President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who told Maddow she had personally heard the president use racial slurs.

The 9 p.m. ET interview drew a total audience of 5.229 million viewers, easily outdistancing all other shows on television, including prime time broadcast shows like CBS VIACYoung Sheldon (second place overall with 4.077 million viewers) and Fox News Channel’s Hannity, (third place overall with 3.829 million viewers).

The ratings delivery for The Rachel Maddow Show was the show’s best performance ever—and the highest-rated regularly scheduled show ever on MSNBC. The strong performance also lifted The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, which follows Maddow, to fourth place overall, with 3.543 million total viewers, the show’s highest placement ever.

In the interview, Mary Trump said she had heard the president use the N-word, and that anti-Semitic expressions were common in her family. “Just generally with the older generations as if it were horrifically commonplace and ordinary to say such things,” she said. “I had the benefit of living in Jamaica, not Jamaica Estates, and going to school in Forest Hills and so I didn’t share their ideas about race and Judaism at all but you know, when you grow up with that being perfectly normal, then you don’t really think twice about it.”

President Trump, whose family unsuccessfully attempted to stop the publication of Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” attacked his niece on Twitter, calling her a “mess” and describing her as “a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA.”

Mary Trump fired back with a tweet of her own, comparing ratings for the Maddow interview to Donald Trump’s “town hall” interview with Sean Hannity in June:

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Four Brands Who Are Booming On Amazon During...

April 2, 2020

How Technology Can Help Combat The Spread Of...

March 17, 2020

Halsey, Steve Aoki And Lauv: BTS Has No...

February 7, 2020

NBA 2K20 MyTeam Has Ramped Up With League...

March 14, 2020

Remembering Lionel Messi’s Champions League Debut

December 7, 2019

Texans Trade For Cooks To Replace Hopkins

April 10, 2020

Most Anticipated Rock Albums Of 2020: Evanescence, Pearl...

January 1, 2020

Ask Ethan: How Can We See 46.1 Billion...

January 25, 2020

PXG Unveils GEN3 Irons With Internal Technology That’s...

January 9, 2020

Meet The Entrepreneur Ready To Change The World...

December 13, 2019

Leave a Comment