Razer Unveils Upgraded Hammerhead True Wireless Pro

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro and charging case Razer

Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are probably their best release this year. And that’s saying a lot when the company has dropped dozens of peripherals into the market in 2020. These stylish ANC earbuds look good, sound great, and have features their dedicated gamer market will love.

But are they good enough to beat Apple AirPods Pro?

What Is It?

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are the updated version of last year’s Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds. This year’s version is vastly upgraded with active noise cancellation (ANC), THX certification, a fully in-ear design, and numerous ear tips to choose from (including hypo-allergenic foam earbuds).

Don’t call them AirPods Razer

One glance and you’ll see that Razer has switched up the design of the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds to be “what if AirPods, but black?” Even the rounded-off square charging case is reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case. The design changes pay off, however, with additional recharge capability and an in-ear design that lets you switch out tips for optimal comfort and clarity.

How Does It Sound?

While you’re rockin’ holiday hits on your Hammerheads this month, the output from the 10mm drivers is crystal clear and distortion free. It’s so good, in fact, that Razer was able to get THX certification for the True Wireless Pro.

MORE FOR YOU

Part of the certification is sound isolation, which Razer achieves with the in-ear design and the included silicone tips so that you can get a perfect fit. If you want even better sound isolation (or happen to have a silicone allergy like me), you’re in luck. Razer is also including a set of medium-sized Comply foam tips. These are the new black ergonomic tips, not the orange barrel-shaped tips you’re used to seeing, and they work wonderfully.

The ANC is impressive and seamless. I didn’t even realize I wasn’t hearing noise on the street during my run until I realized someone was trying to get my attention. The noise isolation allows for a truly immersive sonic experience. They’re also water resistant, so don’t worry about messing them up during an intense workout.

If you plan on gaming with the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro then you’ll love the low-latency mode that reduces the audio latency to just 60ms.

The one less-than-impressive bit in the otherwise perfect performance is the on-ear touch controls. They don’t always respond as expected, which leads to jabbing at your ear repeatedly and, inevitably, firing off the wrong command. I’m hoping a firmware update (delivered via the Hammerhead app) can improve touch control performance.

Is It Worth It?

If you’re looking for top-of-the-line performance in an earbud that isn’t made by Cupertino, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is a solid choice. The 20 hours of playback (with the included charging case), THX performance, and impressive active noise cancellation all make these Razer’s best earbuds yet.

You can grab a pair from the Razer site for $199. While you’re there, you should grab a protective case as well for $29.99. In addition to adding protection to your earbuds, the case has a handy built-in carabiner. This is one set of earbuds that you’re going to want to keep nearby and keep track of!

Source