Reborn Virgin Australia Will Halve Its Fleet Under Winning Bain Capital Bid

Virgin Australia will start a new but much smaller life under Bain Capital, which on Friday entered an agreement to buy and recapitalize Australia’s second-largest airline.

A decade of growth will be undone as Bain plans to re-launch Virgin with only 60-70 aircraft, down from the 132 aircraft Virgin started the year with. Cutting the fleet by half will place Virgin around its size from 2007-2008. Virgin operated 60 aircraft at the end of 2007, and 78 at the close of 2008.

The challenge for Virgin is not to simply rewind to a bygone decade. Instead it needs to scale-down while retaining viable markets and passenger segments gained over the years.

Virgin Australia fleet 2002-2020F

Virgin Australia fleet, 2002-2020F

Will Horton

“The fleet will be focused on 737s – the narrowbodies – and obviously in the near term the domestic routes,” Bain’s Mike Murphy told the Australian Financial Review

“Virgin 2.0” needs 5,000-6,000 staff. That is less than the approximately 10,000 staff Virgin had when it entered voluntary administration in April.

Local competitor Qantas will eliminate at least 6,000 jobs from its workforce and have 15,000 employees continue to stand down for some time, it said this week.

Virgin started the year with 79 737s, more than the re-launch fleet of 60-70 aircraft, nevermind its other fleet types.

Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 aircraft parked on one of the three runways at Sydney’s Kingsford … [+] Smith Airport on April 30, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Sydney airport has temporarily shut the east-west runway to make space to store aircraft grounded due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Virgin was faulted for breaking away from the all-737 fleet it launched with in 2000. But some of the fleet types it added enabled new business and now preclude easy simplification.

Bain’s Murphy said Virgin will retain a presence in regional Australia markets, for which Virgin has been using eight ATR72 turboprop aircraft.

“It will be a mix of Virgin’s own planes and a combination with partners like Alliance that will make sure we retain original coverage,” Murphy said of regional flying.

Virgin flies F100s on routes supplying the domestic mining and resource sector, which is strongly recovering. Qantas this week said its group domestic capacity is at just 15% of pre-Covid-19 levels, but resource sector flights are all the way up to a 75% rebound.

Virgin Australia leased and owned fleet as of December 31, 2019

Will Horton

Bain will continue with Virgin’s plan to consolidate to a single brand, ending low-cost Tigerair operations. That will give space for Virgin, which was unsuccessfully trying to be a full-service airline, to be more mid-market.

Before entering administration, Virgin planned to replace its two widebody fleets – A330s and 777s – with A350s or 787s.

Like most airlines wanting to adjust fleet, Virgin will have to negotiate with lessors and also see if it is practical to sell aircraft it owns. Virgin is potentially advantaged since it is in administration, but administrator Deloitte has not yet used the process to make major changes to fleet or enterprise bargaining agreements.

While it was the coronavirus downturn that ultimately saw Virgin seek voluntary administration, its problems had been long-running.

Before the virus Virgin planned to shrink its fleet this year by 12 aircraft, nine A320s and three F100s. That would begin to end the overlap between Virgin’s 737 and A320 fleets. These reductions continued cuts at Virgin’s fleet, which peaked at 159 aircraft in 2015.

Source