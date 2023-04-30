How effective recognition programs improve employee morale

Recognition is a crucial aspect of a healthy and successful workplace. It can serve as a key motivator for employees, improve their job satisfaction and engagement levels, and contribute to a positive work culture. This is why effective employee recognition and rewards programs are crucial to increase staff morale and motivation.

But what exactly does “good” recognition look like? What are employees looking for from their line managers and businesses, and how can you get it right? We explore these questions below.

The Importance of Recognition

Employees want to feel valued and appreciated. They want to know that their contributions to the organisation are making an impact and that their hard work has not gone unnoticed. Fostering a culture of recognition can help employees feel more invested in their work and more committed to the organisation.

According to a survey by Globoforce, a leading provider of employee recognition solutions, companies that invest in recognition programs experience a 31% lower voluntary turnover rate. Another study by Bersin & Associates found that companies with effective recognition programs have a 31% lower employee turnover rate.

What Good Recognition Looks Like

Good recognition is timely, specific, personalised, and consistent. Here are some specific behaviours and actions that employees value:

Timely Recognition

Timely recognition means acknowledging an employee’s accomplishments immediately or as soon as possible. Delayed recognition can diminish the impact of that recognition, causing the employee’s motivation to decrease significantly. Employees want to know that their hard work, dedication and contributions are well-received and highly regarded.

Specific Recognition

Specific recognition means acknowledging the employee’s efforts and achievements with specific feedback on what they have done well. This type of recognition is more meaningful and shows the employee that they are valued and that their work is being recognised.

Personalised Recognition

Personalised recognition means recognising and rewarding employees based on their individual likes, interests and personalities. This sends a message to employees that their unique contributions are being appreciated, and their managers are invested in understanding them as individuals. This type of recognition can significantly assist in employee retention by making employees feel noticed, understood and valued.

Consistent Recognition

Consistent recognition means recognising employee accomplishments regularly and providing feedback on their performance on a frequent basis. This ongoing feedback helps employees to continuously grow and improve, showing that their efforts and contributions are valued.

Effective Employee Recognition Programs

There are many effective ways to recognise employees, but the most popular and effective method is personalised rewards programs that provide employees with a choice of rewards that appeal to their individual interests. Some examples include gift cards or vouchers for different types of experiences ranging from travel to music and sports to theatre tickets.

One of the popular employee recognition programs is “Employee of the Month.” This program encourages employees to go above and beyond their duties, build healthy competition, and provide a sense of purpose through their contributions. The employee(s) who are declared the winners receive tangible rewards like free meal vouchers or certificates honouring their outstanding achievements.

What Can be Ignored and Undervalued?

While there are many effective ways to recognise employees, it’s vital to avoid using ineffective or inappropriate recognition methods. Vague praise or generic rewards do more harm than good, as they do not incentivise employees to pursue better results, often causing them to feel less valued.

Some other examples of ineffective recognition include public recognition in front of colleagues, which can cause discomfort to shy employees or unintentionally lead to biased behaviour. It is equally important not to assume that every employee will respond positively to the same reward. A reward that one employee finds motivating might not hold any significance to another.

Recognition is the fundamental element in maintaining a happy workforce, regardless of seniority level

Line managers must take the time to understand what their employees value most so that they can tailor the recognition given to each employee. Offering timely, specific, personalised, and consistent recognition through effective employee recognition programs can bring significant benefits to employees and organisations alike, leading to improved employee retention and performance. Finally, it’s crucial to avoid ineffective methods of recognition that may not cater to the individual needs of each employee.