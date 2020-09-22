Breaking
Reimagined Pan-Mass Challenge Approaches $41M 2020 Fundraising Goal

written by Forbes September 22, 2020
Reimagined Pan-Mass Challenge Approaches $41M 2020 Fundraising Goal

The 41st annual Pan-Mass Challenge looked dramatically different than previous iterations — but even amid the ongoing pandemic, its record-breaking fundraising total continues to climb.

The PMC, known as the nation’s single biggest athletic fundraiser, has raised more than $750 million for cancer research since 1980. In 2019, the event yielded a record $63 million; in 2020, organizers aimed for $41 million to commemorate the event’s 41st anniversary.

Declaring this year’s iteration ‘PMC Reimagined,’ the challenge featured more than 13 hours of unique streamed video content, including:

  • A virtual start featuring photos and videos submitted by PMC riders from around the world;
  • An at-home virtual ride led by USA Cycling athletes Tim Johnson and Emma White;
  • video celebration with messages from child oncology patients at the Jimmy Fund Clinic thanking the riders who pedal and fundraise in their honor; and
  • A global cancer survivorship toast via Zoom, where more than 200 cancer survivors and patients tuned in to celebrate life and the progress made in the fight against cancer.

Even without the physical race, PMC had its most successful weekend of fundraising ever, bringing in more than $4 million from Friday, July 31 to Monday, Aug. 3.

Fundraising is open through September, and as of publication time, PMC had raised more than $39.6 million of its $41 million goal.

The PMC donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting for 57% of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

According to PMC, the need for cancer research and treatment funding is more critical than ever, with a predicted decrease in cancer diagnoses by halted doctor visits and routine check-ups that enable early detection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

