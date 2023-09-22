Why Relocating Abroad is a Smart Idea

Did you know that more than 200,000 people in the UK move overseas every year? Booking that one-way ticket to a faraway land is something that most people only dream of, but there are a handful of people who actually take the plunge.

International movers are becoming increasingly in demand and whether you are in need of UK to Portugal removals or you want to go further to Australia, there are options. The biggest question for most people, though, is why they do it. Why are 200,000 UK residents moving abroad and packing up their entire lives to have an entirely different life? We’ve got some of the reasons for you below.

Chasing the sun

One of the most important reasons that people choose to move abroad is to chase the sun and get away from the cold, grey rain. One of the main reasons for migrating is the yearning for a life of warmth. Not everybody enjoys the unpredictability of the summers or the coarse winters. It makes sense that you’d want to get away from that at least once in life.

In some places, you get more for your money

Depending on where you choose to go, you can get so much more for your cash in terms of buying property abroad. With the wide open spaces, the mountains and the beaches, there are places you can go where you can buy a house for much cheaper and have all of that around you in reaching distance. Knowing that your money can go further is a big pull.

The culture is changing

Whether it’s because of the Tory leadership or because of the civil unrest due to the cost of living in the UK is not the same as it once was. Rising levels of knife and gun crime and people becoming desperate, because they can no longer afford food and their mortgages at the same time, means that they seek to go to other places where life is a lot more affordable.

Career options for some people

They can get better money, better hours and better work-life balance when they move abroad compared to being in the UK. The prospect of lower taxes and an economy that is more stable is a big pull for Brits on the move.

Because why not?

The best reason to relocate abroad is because there is no reason other than why not. Why shouldn’t you go abroad and see things? And why shouldn’t you go abroad and experience things? Why shouldn’t you live somewhere completely new for a while and see the opportunity to see more of the world that we live in? There is not one place in this world that can offer you absolutely everything on your list, but you can come pretty close to perfection when you move abroad.

Have you been tempted by the idea of moving abroad? You’re not alone and it’s a big decision – it’s time to make it!