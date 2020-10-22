‘Remnant: From The Ashes’ Is Cheaper Than Ever During Extra Life Charity Sale

Breaking
I’m always happy to help people save money on games, and even happier when that also helps support a good cause. Everybody wins—the studio, publisher, gamers and those in need.

Remnant: From The Ashes is currently 50% off on Steam which is apparently the steepest discount that publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Gunfire Games have ever offered since the game’s 2019 release. 10% of all proceeds during this sale—which lasts until the 26th—will go to the Children’s Miracle Network via Extra Life.

This means you can get the 3-player co-op game for just $20 instead of $40, or you can buy the complete edition, which includes all the DLC, for 42% off at just $35 instead of $60. Both versions are now on sale on the game’s Steam page.

It’s a fun cooperative shooter/slasher with some Soulslike elements and dynamically generated dungeons to explore. You fight monsters and other enemies, level up and find better loot. You know the drill. It’s a bit like if Warframe and Dark Souls had a baby. Best played with friends.

And now it’s cheaper than ever and you can support a good cause. If you’re looking for something new to play, maybe this is it.

