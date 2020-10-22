‘Remnant: From The Ashes’ Is Cheaper Than Ever During Extra Life Charity Sale

Save 50% on ‘Remnant: From The Ashes’ and support children’s hospitals at the same time. Credit: Gunfire Games

I’m always happy to help people save money on games, and even happier when that also helps support a good cause. Everybody wins—the studio, publisher, gamers and those in need.

Remnant: From The Ashes is currently 50% off on Steam which is apparently the steepest discount that publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Gunfire Games have ever offered since the game’s 2019 release. 10% of all proceeds during this sale—which lasts until the 26th—will go to the Children’s Miracle Network via Extra Life.

This means you can get the 3-player co-op game for just $20 instead of $40, or you can buy the complete edition, which includes all the DLC, for 42% off at just $35 instead of $60. Both versions are now on sale on the game’s Steam page.

It’s a fun cooperative shooter/slasher with some Soulslike elements and dynamically generated dungeons to explore. You fight monsters and other enemies, level up and find better loot. You know the drill. It’s a bit like if Warframe and Dark Souls had a baby. Best played with friends.

And now it’s cheaper than ever and you can support a good cause. If you’re looking for something new to play, maybe this is it.

