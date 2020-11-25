Report: Coronavirus Deaths At U.S. Senior Care Facilities Have Surpassed 100,000

Topline

More than 100,000 Americans in nursing homes and other senior care facilities have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Wednesday using state, local and federal data to understand the impact the virus has had on the high-risk individuals.

Multiple outbreaks of the highly contagious virus have been reported at senior care facilities. Getty

Key Facts

There have been 261,223 reported coronavirus deaths in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data, meaning these residents would account for nearly 40% of the deaths. The number of reported coronavirus deaths at nursing homes alone has increased weekly since October, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and a spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal there are concerns cases will increase as people gather for the holidays. The spokesperson said inspections have shown some nursing homes are not following public health guidelines, including mandatory testing policies for staff, and others have reported a lack of access to necessary personal protective equipment.

Big Number

670,000. There have been more than 670,000 probable and confirmed coronavirus cases among staff and residents at senior care facilities, according to the report.

Key Background

Multiple outbreaks of the highly contagious virus have been reported at senior care facilities. There were at least 26 nursing homes with more than 20 coronavirus deaths since June, according to an October Wall Street Journal report. The residents are more likely to become severely ill from the virus based on their age and likelihood of having underlying health conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A vast majority, 80%, of all coronavirus deaths are among people aged 65 and older, according to a September report by the CDC.

