Report: More Than 800 Deaths And 5,800 Hospitalizations Globally May Have Resulted From COVID-19 Misinformation Online

According to a recent report published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, it’s estimated that thousands of people around the world may have been harmed or passed away as a result of misinformation about COVID-19 found online. This estimate only accounts for the first three months of the year.

With the pandemic reaching nearly every part of the globe, many people unknowingly turned to unreliable sources to identify ways to try to cure or control aspects of the virus and its spread. This resulted in people consuming harmful chemicals or substances, thinking they were protecting themselves from the virus.

Rumors, unsubstantiated claims, and conspiracy theories have plagued the public discourse about COVID-19 since the early days of it’s spread, with nonfactual statements coming from sources ranging from wannabe and untrained epidemiologists to government leaders.

The MIT Technology Review, an independent media company founded from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, published an article earlier this month highlighting that social media pages containing misinformation received an estimated 3.8 billion views between January and May of this year.

What’s the cost of these inaccurate and invalidated claims? Unfortunately, it’s a loss of lives and real bodily harm.

The report from The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene sheds new light on the extent of this grim problem.

Study summary, findings, and recommendations:

The researchers examined COVID-19–related rumors and conspiracy theories on online platforms that included online newspapers, Facebook, Twitter, and other sources.

The evaluation was designed to measure the impacts of misinformation on public health.

Data was analyzed across these platforms between December 31, 2019, and April 5, 2020, using an analysis process to compare factual data from other sources.

The researchers found 2,311 reports of ‘rumors, stigma, and conspiracy theories’ that spanned across 87 countries and 25 languages.

The breakdown of the types of misinformation for each claim were as follows: claims were related to illness, transmission, and mortality (24%); claims related to control measures (21%); claims about treatment and cure (19%); claims about the cause of disease, including the origin (15%); miscellaneous claims (20%); and claims about violence related to the pandemic (1%).

The analysis of global reports showed an estimated 800 deaths and 5,800 hospital admissions could be a direct result of actions related to misinformation

This included cases of people developing complete blindness after consuming methanol or becoming fatally ill after ingesting things like surface disinfectants and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Researchers recommend that health agencies and experts should actively track misinformation associated with the COVID-19 through online and offline channels, then work with local governments to debunk them within their respective regions.

Full details from the study can be found here.

