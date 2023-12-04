Resolving A Professional Dispute – A Guide

It’s not easy dealing with issues at work, especially if they’re interpersonal, or if mistreatment is involved. If you believe this to be the case, you may find that it influences your productivity, and more importantly, your mental health and daily wellbeing. That’s not to say professional disagreements or discipline are necessarily the same as disputes processed unethically or harmfully, but we’re willing to bet you can tell the difference between those two experiences, and have the intention to resolve the issue.

That being said, in these circumstances it’s hard to know what to do. After all, it can feel isolating to have to fight this battle on your own, or to pursue recourse without much to guide you. In this post, then, we’ll give you three solid tips you can take to help resolve your professional dispute.

This way, you can more easily plan your responses, escalate when needed, and protect yourself in the case of wrongful dismissal. Remember that before anything else, you are a person who deserves respect in a professional environment. Starting from this base, you may consider the following tips:

Escalate Through Appropriate Channels & Document

It’s important to make sure you have documented proof of trying to resolve an issue amicably. For example, raising an issue of mistreatment to HR, communicating with your boss, and making sure you document any and all attempts or meetings you have. This way, you can absolutely prove you took the correct route before escalating to parallel or even external authorities.

Use Effective Legal Resources

In some cases, you might find that professional legal help is the best method of gaining recourse. For example, using a criminal solicitor to defend you if accused of a crime you did not commit will help you avoid making the case against you stronger via improper and unplanned communications. A good example of a use-case for such professionals is if you’ve been accused of embezzlement, theft of property, or even discrimination. Effective legal help can give you the chance of clearing your name and seeking damages where appropriate.

Head To An Employment Tribunal

An employment tribunal serves as an impartial legal forum which can help resolve disputes between you and your employer. This might include discrimination, wrongful termination, wage disputes and more. This requires submitting a claim and having a hearing scheduled where both parties present their information. You can combine this with aforementioned legal representation for the best results, but you don’t have to. The tribunal has the power to award you damages, to reinstate your position in a firm, and to penalize a company that may have caused difficulty. They’re a fantastic tool and provide a reliable services, and can be used even if you have no money to pay for legal representation. In this light, you can make certain your story is heard and the aforementioned documentation you need is seen.

With this advice, we hope you can make it through your professional dispute with candor and grace. It’s never easy to undergo this process, but you’ll thank yourself for the effort if you manage it.