Benefits of Responsive Web Design

A responsive web design is crucial to the success of any website, especially business sites. People use a variety of devices to access the internet and up to 70% of web traffic comes from mobile devices. So, designing and creating a responsive website that runs seamlessly across all devices is vital. These are some of the big benefits that responsive web design brings.

An Improved User Experience

The user experience should always be a priority when designing a website. People are not very patient when they are browsing, so if a site is confusing to navigate or it loads slowly, your bounce rate will be very high. The same is true if they try to access a site on a mobile device and it doesn’t display properly. When a company like Rigorous Digital designs a responsive website for you, the user will always have a positive experience on the site. For businesses, that translates to a reduced bounce rate, more leads, and a higher conversion rate.

Increased Traffic Levels

All website owners must focus on finding ways to drive traffic to their site. There are a number of different ways you can do this, but creating a responsive website helps a lot. By building a site that works well on all devices, you open yourself up to a much wider audience and give people more opportunities to access the site, meaning that traffic levels increase.

Better Analytics Monitoring

Monitoring analytics and interpreting data about website visitors can help businesses determine how well their marketing strategies are working and which areas of their website may need to be adjusted. However, when you have multiple websites built for different platforms, it is much harder to monitor analytics effectively. When you build a responsive site, all of that data is collected in one central location, meaning that it’s easier for you to analyse and you will get much more out of it.

Easier Maintenance

A broken website is bad news and you will lose a lot of users if links don’t work or certain pages fail to load. That’s why it’s vital to keep on top of website maintenance and constantly upgrade the site so it performs as well as it possibly can. When you have a responsive site that runs well on all platforms, you only need to maintain one website. But if you create different sites for desktop and mobile, and a different version for Android and ios, you will soon fall behind on maintenance and your website performance will suffer across all of the different platforms.

Improved SEO

There are so many different factors that Google takes into consideration when ranking websites, including the experience for mobile users. To improve that experience, Google now favours responsive websites over non-responsive ones. So, unless you invest in responsive web design, you will struggle to improve your rankings on Google.

These are all key benefits of responsive web design and any website that doesn’t perform well across all devices will be far less effective than a responsive one.