Keeping Your Restaurant’s Back-of-house Efficient And Effective

When opening a restaurant, it’s easy to be so focused on things like sourcing fresh food, finding competent chefs, branding, and creating the best possible customer experience that you forget the beating heart that keeps it all going: the kitchen. The back-of-house of any restaurant is a demanding place to work, and if you don’t keep it running efficiently, food will be wasted, customers will be served late, and even accidents can happen. Here are a few steps you can take to prevent that.

Make a real floor plan

You should ensure that the people working the back-of-house interrupt each other as little as possible. To that end, you should take the time to create a real restaurant floor plan design, planning out where your different workstations are going to be, as well as how your team is going to move from one area to another. Creating separate work zones and ensuring that traffic can circulate freely throughout the kitchen and surrounding areas can be vital to ensure that people aren’t constantly moving around and bumping into one another.

Have the right washing stations

The amount of washing that has to be done in any restaurant would surprise most people. Not only do you have to wash all of the dishes and utensils that come back, but you also have to wash cooking equipment, and you need a separate washing spot for washing your food. Choosing the right commercial sink, with enough space, access to high-pressure water, and good ergonomics is going to make such a major difference. If you have more than one dishwasher working at the same time, then make sure you have multiple bowls for them to work in.

Keep up with your daily tasks

What your team does in the back-of-house is going to vary largely depending on the demands of the customers. However, you should never get caught up so much in the general workflow that you forget to do your daily chores, as well. If you have to create a daily checklist that people can physically tick off, then you should. However, sweeping and mopping, taking out the trash, disinfecting surfaces, cleaning the cooking equipment, and all those other vital back-of-house maintenance chores aren’t just vital for food hygiene, but for keeping the area efficient and safe to work in, as well.

Ensure safety is a priority

As mentioned, the chores above play a vital role in keeping the back-of-house safe, making sure that any spills or hazards are taken care of. However, you should get a good idea of the kind of health hazards that are common in such a workspace and have a plan to deal with all of them. For instance, providing non-slip footwear and using rubber mats can help prevent slips, trips, and falls. You should make sure that you have fire safety equipment at the ready at all times, too. A thorough safety audit of the back-of-house needs to be completed.

Back-of-house design should be a priority and should, hopefully, be something that you work out before opening up. If things are running smoothly in the back, it’s so much easier to keep them working well out front.