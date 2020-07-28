Retiring Anja Mittag Describes 2016 Olympic Gold As Her ‘Most Special Title’

Gold medallists Germany’s striker Anja Mittag (C) and teammates pose with their medals after the … [+] women’s football medal ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 19, 2016. / AFP / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Only five soccer players in history have won the World Cup, the Olympics, the Champions League and their continental championship. All of them are women. Alex Morgan became the first American to achieve the feat in 2017 but the other four are German and none has won more titles than Anja Mittag. One World Cup, three European Championships, two Champions League titles and an Olympic Gold make her arguably the most decorated player of all time but earlier this month after an unparalleled career, she announced her retirement from the game.

Last summer, Mittag joined third division side RB Leipzig as a player-coach, 17 goals helped her side win promotion and proved that her legendary goal-scoring instincts had not deserted her so why stop not now? “After 18 years of competitive football, I figured it is the right time to retire” she said. “Being 35 years old, I feel that my body needs more time to recover than when I was younger. Also, it is harder to motivate myself. I can’t ignore those signals and I think it is the right time now”.

Born in Karl-Marx-Stadt (now Chemnitz), then part of East Germany, Mittag’s career took her to Sweden and France before coming full circle and returning to Saxony in 2019. “I have never had a plan where I would end up” she confessed, “however football opened some doors to me that I might not have had without my sport career. Also, I was privileged that I could experience different countries, languages, and cultures. That was very important for me as a player but also as a person”.

Mittag will now concentrate on her work as a personal coach for players at the club. In a farewell message on Twitter, she said “I was able to experience the positive development of women’s football throughout the years. However I will continue to be involved with the most beautiful sport in the world, and try as an individual trainer to bring women’s football forward with my knowledge”. Mittag acknowledged the huge leaps forward the women’s game has made in her country since she began her career in 2002. “I would say the conditions and infrastructure that the young players can use today, especially here in Leipzig, differs tremendously from when I was young. Women’s football is becoming more and more professional and that definitely helps in regard to motivation and the ambition of young talents”.

Seven years ago today, Mittag was part of the German squad taking part in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2013 final against Norway. It would be Germany’s sixth successive victory in the competition. The match was played in front of 41,301 spectators in Solna, Sweden, a record for the tournament. “I have good memories of the 2013 final. The stadium and the atmosphere were great and the level of play as well”. After starting in the quarter and semi-finals, Mittag was surprisingly dropped to the substitutes’ bench for the final but came on at the start of the second half and scored the only goal of the game with her first touch of the ball. “Of course, when you don’t start as a player, you are not happy about it but I took it very professionally, performed well after I was subbed in so I could help the team – that was all that mattered that day”.

Three years later, Mittag was a starter at the fabled Maracanã Stadium in the 2016 Olympic soccer final against Sweden, winning the only international medal missing from her collection and securing a title their men’s national side has never won (East Germany won the Gold Medal in 1976). Team-mates Saskia Bartusiak, Annike Krahn and Babett Peter were the only other survivors from Germany’s 2007 World Cup winning squad. “I have to say the Olympic Gold medal is the most special title to me. To experience the biggest sports event in the world as an athlete and fulfilling a childhood dream stands out from all other titles that are out there”.

Mittag retired from international football in the summer 2017 a few months after scoring her 50th goal for Germany against England in the She Believes Cup. Germany, for so long the pre-eminent national team in Europe, failed to progress beyond the last eight of the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2017 and last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup but Mittag is hopeful that a new generation of young players will restore Germany’s position among the leading nations in the world. “I am very positive that the German national team will have a good squad in the future. They are on the right path back to more successful chapters. From a distance, I would say Lena Oberdorf and Klara Bühl are the ones to watch out for in the upcoming years”.

Mittag played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League for four different clubs over 15 seasons, winning the competition on two occasions with Turbine Potsdam in 2005 and 2010. In October 2017, she became the first woman to score 50 goals in the competition, adding one more the following year. Her record stood until last autumn when it was broken by Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg.

Magnanimously, Mittag immediately messaged Hegerberg and set her a new target. “I sent her my congratulations on her achievement and told her that she should now go for the 100!” Ten years her junior, could Hegeberg one day match the figures of Lionel Messi (114) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128) and become the all-time leading goalscorer in European football? “Nothing is impossible, as I always say. Ada definitely has the skill and drive to reach that mark. To challenge Cristiano Ronaldo’s record would be something, for sure”.

The German top flight was the only major European women’s league to restart in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Mittag congratulated her national federation on showing its commitment to the women’s game. “It was a good sign that not only the men’s Bundesliga completed its season but also the equivalent for the women. It stresses the rising significance of women’s football. I am not really able to talk about other countries because I don’t have inside information about the situations in those countries. All I can say is that I am very happy with the way the authorities have handled the whole situation here in Germany. That has put us in a situation to be the first to restart”.

The 35-year-old will play one final time for RB Leipzig on Sunday 30 August in the Saxony State Cup Final against local rivals Phoenix Leipzig before hanging up her boots and working full-time with the club’s coaching staff but is unsure if this is her long-term path. “To be honest, I don’t know yet. Right now, I will concentrate on my position as individual coach for RB Leipzig’s women’s team. I want to learn and see if coaching will be my future”.

