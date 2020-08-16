Revealed: Daring NASA Mission To Explore An Ocean Of Lava On Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon

Io, seen against the backdrop of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. getty

Welcome to Io, the most volcanically active world in the Solar System.

The innermost Galilean moon of Jupiter, Io is thought to be home to an underground ocean of magma.

Now a new mission, Io Volcano Observer (IVO), is being proposed to NASA. Not studied up close since a few flybys by NASA’s Galileo mission around Jupiter—a mission that ended in 2003— IVO would be the first mission dedicated to Io.

Io is thought to be the best place understand “tidal heating”—something that could unlock exactly how it is that planets and moons form a dense core.

MORE FROM FORBESNASA Teases ‘Psyche,’ A Robot To Explore An Asteroid Worth More Than Our Global Economy

What’s so special about Jupiter’s moon Io?

“The eruptions on Io are many orders of magnitude bigger than what’s happening on Earth today,” said Alfred McEwen, IVO’s principal investigator and Regents Professor of planetary sciences at the University of Arizona. What’s happening on Io is comparable to what happened in Earth’s past, such as the giant outpourings of lava that are associated with four out of five mass extinctions. “That’s a scale of volcanism we’ve never directly witnessed on Earth—and don’t want to, either—but we can directly observe it on Io,” said McEwen.

Recommended For You

Io is also suspected to have a magma ocean hidden beneath its surface.

That’s crucial because the cores of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and the Moon are thought to have formed from cooled and solidified magma oceans. So studying Io could therefore offer a shortcut to peering back in time at how the Solar System formed. It could also teach planetary scientists more about ancient volcanic and tectonic processes on Earth and other planets.

The Io Volcano Observer, or IVO, logo. IVO/University of Arizona

What is IVO?

IVO would be the first mission dedicated to exploring Io. It’s so far only a potential NASA mission, which could launch in late 2028 or 2029 and reach Io 3.5 years later.

It’s tag-line is “follow the heat” because Io is just so intensely volcanic.

Why is Io so volcanic?

Io is in a constant gravitational tug-of-war with Jupiter and the other big moons, so much so that it changes shape during its 42-hour orbit. It’s thought that the constant stretching and squishing causes frictional “tidal heating” so great that an ocean of magma is created under the surface.

“We think Io has a magma ocean in its interior that’s probably fairly thick because it supports tall mountains,” said McEwen.

If selected, the Io Volcano Observer, or IVO, will investigate whether a magma ocean lies beneath … [+] the surface. NASA/JPL/DLR

What will IVO do?

IVO’s tour of Io has been designed to accomplish various geophysical objectives plus get lots of great data on its vulcanology.

Once at Io, IVO would perform 10 close flybys.

“The big challenge with Io is that it’s deep within the radiation belts of Jupiter,” said McEwen. The mission plan has the spacecraft in inclined orbits around Jupiter so that it flies by Io rapidly, and from a north-south perspective, so it only spends 12 hours in intense radiation per flyby. “That keeps the total dose of the mission surprisingly low,” said McEwen. “This works out really well for the science we care about as well because the polar regions are one of the key areas that we don’t understand.”

“The pole-to-pole flyby geometry is also good for probing Io’s interior and also for measuring Io’s libration—how it tilts back and forth in its orbit—which will be very different if there’s a magma ocean versus a solid Io,” said McEwen.

This color image, acquired during Galileo’s ninth orbit around Jupiter, shows two volcanic plumes on … [+] Io. NASA/JPL

What about Io’s plumes?

IVO will also “taste” one of the dozen or so plumes—some as big as 400km—first spotted by Voyager probes back in the 1970s.

“Pele is the only one near the equator, which is the one that we can fly through the plan to get direct measurements of volcanic gases,” said McEwen. On IVO will be an ion and neutral mass spectrometer (INMS). “We’re planning one flyby, but we can’t guarantee that Pele will be active when we get there—and maybe something else will be active—so we’ll need to readjust as we learn.”

Whatever happens, IVO Is sure to learn something new. “We’ve never sent a mass spectrometer to Io’s vicinity to get a full inventory of what gases are escaping,” said McEwen.

Looking for aurorae on Io

Io will go into eclipse in Jupiter’s shadow every 42 hours during the mission. “In that time we’ve observed from several spacecraft that there are the plumes and gases create auroral glows,” said McEwen.

“The IVO trajectory is excellent for observing many eclipses—as many as four in great detail per flyby—so that’s 40 in total,” said McEwen. “There are a lot of unanswered questions about what gases are escaping, how they’re escaping, and how they’re associated with the volcanic hotspots.”

Voyager 1’s view of Loki Patera from 1979, which show the active lava lake as a large shield-shaped … [+] black feature. NASA/JPL/USGS

What is Loki Patera?

It’s Io’s largest volcanic depression, which contains a lake of lava. “Loki Patera is the most energetic hotspot on Io—a long term hotspot—so we do have one close approach path that goes right over it, so we will get some some great observations,” said McEwen.

Some people have described Loki Patera as a lava sea rather than a lava lake.

Will IVO have a camera?

Yes. “We are proposing a narrow angle camera, which would get lots of global images of Io as it approaches and departs, but IVO will also have a wide-angle camera to get high resolution images near the equatorial region,” said McEwen.

MORE FROM FORBESNASA Teases New ‘VERITAS’ Mission To Explore Earth’s Super-Hot Sister Planet

Which other missions is IVO up against?

IVO is a potential mission vying with others for selection by NASA’s Discovery Program, which funds midsize missions designed to unlock the mysteries of the Solar System. The other three finalists are:

Trident: will explore Triton, a unique and highly active icy moon of Neptune.

VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy): will map Venus’ surface to determine the planet’s geologic history.

DAVINCI+ (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging Plus): will analyze Venus’ atmosphere to understand how it formed and evolved and determine whether Venus ever had an ocean.

Concept Study Reports about each of the four finalists are due to be submitted to NASA in November 2020, with presentations at NASA headquarters in April 2021. The winner—or winners—are expected to be announced in summer 2021.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

Source