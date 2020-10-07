Rite Aid Agrees To Acquire Seattle-Area Bartell Drugs For $95 Million

Topline

Rite Aid agreed to acquire the Seattle-area family-owned drugstore chain Bartell Drugs for $95 million, seeking to add scale three years after the Camp Hill, Pa.-based company sold almost half its stores to Walgreens after a failed merger, leaving it in a weaker position in an industry that is consolidating.

Rite Aid’s CEO said the company hopes to be “your local neighborhood pharmacy.” Getty

Key Facts

George D. Bartell, co-owner and chairman of the company his grandfather founded in 1890, told the Seattle Times the company believed the acquisition was the “only answer” because it was getting harder for local businesses to compete. Bartell Drugs has 67 stores in Washington state which will continue to operate under the same name, the companies said in a statement. Rite Aid has 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 19 states. Rite Aid president and CEO Heyward Donigan told Seattle Times the company hopes to be “your local neighborhood pharmacy.” Rite Aid trended on Twitter following the announcement as some locals shared their disappointment. The deal is expected to be finalized in December.

Further Background

Walgreens and Rite Aid canceled their $9.4 billion merger agreement in 2017 following antitrust scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission amid concerns that the deal would have left the U.S. with two dominant drugstore chains: Walgreens and CVS. The commission reportedly worried the merger would overpower the competition in areas in which both Walgreens and Rite Aid had a strong presence. Walgreens ended up buying about 2,200 Rite Aid’s stores for $5.18 billion after unsuccessfully trying to satisfy regulators by offering to sell 1,200 stores. The following year, a shrunken Rite Aid sought to merge with the grocery chain Albertsons, but the $24 billion deal fell apart amid investor opposition. The American credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Rite Aid debt last year, noting its lack of national scale put it at a disadvantage against an expanding CVS and Walgreens.

