Breaking
Home Business Sales Of Sido Muncul’s Herbal Remedies Soared As The Pandemic Hit Indonesia Hard
Business

Sales Of Sido Muncul’s Herbal Remedies Soared As The Pandemic Hit Indonesia Hard

written by Forbes December 9, 2020
Sales Of Sido Muncul’s Herbal Remedies Soared As The Pandemic Hit Indonesia Hard

This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Indonesia’s Richest 2020. See the full list here.

Indonesia’s largest herbal products maker is feeling fit as health-conscious consumers snapped up its products during the pandemic. Net profit at Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul rose 11% to 641 billion rupiah ($41 million) in the third quarter from a year ago on a 6% sales gain to 2.3 trillion rupiah. “We just tried hard to keep good stock available,” says Irwan Hidayat, head of Sido Muncul, who is the third generation to head the business started by his grandmother. He ranks No. 17 with a fortune of $1.55 billion.

Sido Muncul’s full-year earnings are forecast to increase 9% year on year, according to analyst Natalia Sutanto at Jakarta-based Danareksa Sekuritas. Shares have climbed by a third in the past year and in September the company split its stock two-for-one to increase liquidity.

Hidayat has had a busy year. To boost its e-commerce, Sido Muncul has introduced 14 new products since January and set up online shops on sites like Tokopedia and Shopee and sold products directly on social media. In August, the company officially opened the 2-trillion-rupiah Tentrem complex in Semarang in central Java, which encompasses a 211-room hotel, apartments and mall.

MORE FOR YOU

By Ulisari Eslita

This article was adapted from Forbes Indonesia, a licensee edition of Forbes Media.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Translating Purpose Into Action: How Tory Burch And...

Top Stocks To Buy Today As Dow Drops...

Cruise Begins First Driverless Automated Tests In San...

How Automation Is Changing The Game For YouTube...

These 3 Unsung Dividends Could Soar In 2021

3 Ways Small Business Retail Can Survive And...

Four Mistakes People Make When Hiring A Domain...

The Future Of Identity Authentication Is Personal

Nvidia, Intel, Micron: How Are Internet Infrastructure Stocks...

How To Make Networking Human Again

Tips For Celebrating Safely As A Family This...

5 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Don’t Do

Binning The Bots With Richpanel To Transform Customer...

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP, Litecoin And Chainlink In...

5 ways on how to become a better...

Trump Spent $15 Billion On Border Wall But...

November Crypto Recap: Regulatory Threats, Stanley Druckenmiller Likes...

The Clean Beauty And Wellness Gift Guide

San Francisco To L.A. in 35 Minutes? Virgin...

The Correlation Between Authoritative Links and Ranking [SEO...

Leave a Comment