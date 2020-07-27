Samsung Accidentally Leaks Galaxy Buds Live Features, To Rival AirPods Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: you can see why they’re nicknamed Beans

July 27 update below. This post was first published on Sunday, July 26.

New details have emerged about the latest in-ear headphones from Samsung, and the confirmed details have come from Samsung itself. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, that’s the name for the next true-wireless in-ears coming from Samsung, and believed to be unveiled at the brand’s big shindig on Wednesday, August 5.

More details are becoming known all the time, though these are rumors which, in the main, don’t come direct from Samsung. The Verge has noted that Ishan Agarwal has tweeted a short video of how to wear the Buds Live, suggesting they will slide pretty much entirely into your ears, after all. If so, this is a very neat way to wear earbuds. Of course, the jury is out over whether the shape will fit all ears well, whether it’ll be comfortable or offer a snug enough fit to help with noise-isolation. And the video does not make clear what the bit that protrudes is for, or what it looks like.

The Verge also says that the price of the Buds Live will be $169 – though its source for this is WinFuture and if you check out what that site is saying, it actually says “around 190 Euros” which is the equivalent of $222, so there’s quite a difference there. Another source, Roland Quandt, has also fastened on the $169 price, though he seems to be quoting WinFuture, too, so $169 just doesn’t seem right to me. As you can see from the image above, the Buds Live look likely to come in three colors, which are white, black and bronze. WinFuture that the names of these colors all include the word Mystic at the beginning.

Finally, the companion app is now available on iOS as well: search for Galaxy Buds. The preview, rather than the app itself, has all the detail and information of the Android app, but looks a little more polished: the word noise-canceling is correctly spelled, for a start!

Now, we know even more than we previously did about the new gadget. We have already seen what they look like and why they have been nicknamed “Beans” but until now the features and tech inside have been largely a question of guesswork.

Now, as spotted by XDA-Developers, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live companion app, called Galaxy Buds Live Plugin, is live in the Google Play Store. Here’s what has now moved from the world of guesswork to stone-cold certainty.

Details from the Google Play Store listing for the Galaxy Buds Live companion app.

Samsung

They really were called Beans

In the Play Store listing, one line reads: “Please allow the permissions of the Galaxy Bean Plugin in Android Settings”. I imagine this will be updated before the product’s official announcement.

Galaxy Buds Live confirmed to feature noise-canceling.

Samsung

Active noise-canceling

Yes, the key standout feature of Apple AirPods Pro is going to be on Samsung’s in-ears, meaning this pair is aiming to rival the Pro version of AirPods.

A page from the companion app indicates a toggle switch to activate or deactivate Active noise canceling. Actually, there’s a typo there but let’s ignore that.

This capability is also confirmed in another part of the app, dealing with the touchpad and its features.

More details of Galaxy Bud Live features

Samsung

Equalizer

How do you want your music to sound? Choose from Normal, Bass boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear and Treble Boost in the Equalizer.

Touchpad controls on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung

Turn touch controls on or off

If those controls on the headphones aren’t how you want to interact with the Buds Live, you can turn them off.

In another page from the app, you can choose what function a tap on the touchpad will fulfil, and it also shows which way up the Galaxy Buds Live will fit in the ear. The new update at the top of this post suggests the Buds Live will, after all, fit neatly inside your ears.

Spoken notifications

One setting reveals the capability to read notifications aloud, so you can obviously turn this on or off, too.

Find My Earbuds on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung

Find my Earbuds

The feature is always a crowd-pleaser and instructions on how to get the earbuds beeping so you can find them when they’ve slipped down the back of the couch are helpfully accompanied by the warning not to use this feature when wearing the earbuds.

All very well, but supposing that’s where they are and you didn’t realize?

Tips for using Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are included in the companion app.

Samsung

User manual

The final screen from the app store has wise advice: put the earbud in the correct ear with the speaker facing inwards. Phew, glad they made that clear. The user manual is also accessible from this companion app.

That’s most of what we’ve learned here. There are required permissions for storage space, phone, accessing your contacts and SMS. Oh, and you need to have Android 6.0 or newer to use Galaxy Buds Live.

There’s still plenty to learn about the new in-ears, like the price and any other features hidden in the manual, but this leak is a good start.

