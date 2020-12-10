Samsung Launches First Consumer Grade MicroLED TV

After years of teasing AV fans with ever more massive, ever more spectacularly bright, and ever more insanely huge MicroLED screens, Samsung is finally about to release a MicroLED TV that’s aimed at the true consumer market. And when I say release, I mean it: Samsung assures me that this new MicroLED monster will actually be available to buy globally in the first quarter of 2021. This is not another concept or extreme build-on-site-only MicroLED product.

The new screen – which does not, as yet, seem to have a confirmed model number – is a 110-inch affair, with a 4K resolution. The size (and likely eye-watering currently unconfirmed price) mean that it’s hardly what you might call a mainstream TV proposition. However, its chief consumer-friendly credentials come from the facts that it will ship in a completed single-panel configuration (rather than having to be professionally assembled on site from multiple screen modules), and carries a built-in 5.1 audio system.

Samsung’s MicroLED technology is finally becoming a true consumer proposition. Sort of. Photo: Samsung

The ‘completed’ panel design does not necessarily mean that the new MicroLED screen isn’t assembled from smaller MicroLED modules; I suspect that it is, but that Samsung has now found a way of stably pre-assembling the screen modules into a robust supporting metal frame. In fact, Samsung itself describes the new screens as all-in-one counterparts of the The Wall modular MicroLED screen it introduced in 2018.

The new screen’s audio, breathlessly described by Samsung as a Majestic Sound System, is claimed to deliver its 5.1 (including dedicated centre channel) thrills without the need for any ‘external’ speakers. Samsung hasn’t provided much detail on exactly what this means; for instance, whether the system is using speakers built into its narrow frame, or is using actuators to vibrate different parts of the screen.

We do know, though, that the system will benefit from a new Pro version of the Object Tracking Sound (OTS) system Samsung introduced with its premium 2020 TV range. This uses speakers place at the top, sides and bottom of the screen to make a large field of sound appear to emanate directly from the image rather than somewhere below or behind it, as well as tracking the sound that specific picture objects make as they move around the screen.

Thanks to its combination of self-emissive lighting and no organic elements, some see MicroLED as … [+] the future of TV. Photo: Samsung

My guess would be that Samsung’s new consumer-facing MicroLED may also ship with an external One Connect box, providing consumer-oriented connections such as HDMIs, Wi-Fi and maybe even a tuner. Certainly Samsung mentions that its new screen will carry Multiview technology that will enable it to simultaneously show content from four HDMI inputs, or three HDMI inputs and an app. With each source getting its own 55-inch window…

Samsung explains that it’s now able to create a consumer-facing MicroLED screen where it couldn’t before thanks to a mew production process derived from its semiconductor business that makes the technology much easier to manufacture, deliver and install. It also hints that the same technology will enable the production of smaller consumer MicroLED screens in the future.

Why should you be excited about Samsung’s new ‘living room’ MicroLED? Because we’ve been wowed for years now at various consumer electronics shows by what Samsung’s MicroLED screens can do. The picture quality they’re able to achieve by replacing backlighting and colour filters with self-emissive non-organic pixels able to deliver the RGB colour spectrum at much higher brightness peaks than we’ve seen before has looked consistently extraordinary. Contrast, brightness and color volumes (including 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB standards) are all unprecedented, leading to an experience Samsung has taken to calling Extreme HDR.

The new consumer-friendly Samsung MicroLED TV ships in a finished, single unit design. Photo: Samsung

The picture in the latest MicroLED set is also driven by a new Micro AI processor that Samsung says “delivers stunning 4K HDR content – resulting in bright, vivid, realistic picture quality that is optimized to each scene.”

Crucially, since MicroLED doesn’t need any organic materials, it can deliver its extreme contrast and brightness without having to worry about screen burn. In fact, Samsung claims its new MicroLED screen is good for 100,000 hours – or more than a decade based on typical usage levels.

The way MicroLED works also makes the new TV’s design a sight for sore eyes. The new domesticated model is pretty much bezel free, for instance, delivering a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio when viewed straight on. It also hangs flat and slim to the wall, with luxurious pure metal plates on each edge. What’s more, since it supports Samsung’s Ambient Mode, you can get it to blend almost invisibly into your decor if you take a photograph of your wall and then play that photograph onto the MicroLED screen when you’re not actively watching TV.

Samsung’s President of Visual Display Business, Jonghee Han, has this to say about his company’s first consumer MicroLED: “As consumers rely on their TVs for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110in MicroLED to the commercial market. Samsung MicroLED is going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world.”

I’ll update this story with the new MicroLED TV’s price (brace yourselves) as soon as it’s available.

