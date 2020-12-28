Samsung’s Shock Galaxy S21 Confirmation

With expectations high that Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S21 family of flagship smartphones in the middle of January, it’s not a surprise to get details and nods towards the upcoming handsets. What might be surprising is the source of the latest details.

Samsung.

People walk past an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone at a showroom in Seoul on … [+] July 30, 2020. – Samsung Electronics reported on July 30 its net profit grew 7.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, with strong demand for memory chips overcoming the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on smartphone sales. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Visitors to Samsung’s online store in the US have been offered the option to sign up to reserver their spot in the pre-order queue that will no bodubt open up shortly after the end of the presentation of the new S21 handsets. Asif Shaik reports for SamMobile:

“Samsung is letting consumers register for the pre-order notification via the Samsung Shop app. If you want to register for the pre-order, you need to click on the ‘Reserve Now’ button on the banner image, fill in the required details, and accept the terms and conditions.”

Those that do join the list to join the list to join the front of the queue for the S21 handsets will pick up some bonus features, including $60 store credit to spend on accessories ($70 if you sign up via the Samsung app), and the option to trade-in older handsets for credit up to $700.

Samsung letting the cat out of the bag shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. For one, the bag that the S21 family is currently living in is a bit leaky… and transparent enough that most of the geekerati are pretty sure they know what’s coming up.

MORE FOR YOU

What’s perhaps more important is that, with the New Year sales coming up, Samsung will not want consumers to look anywhere else for a bargain and realise that they could have upgrades their Galaxy a few weeks later. So this offer puts everyone on notice that yes, the Galaxy launch really is going to be in January, and you might want to hold off on any purchase decision until you see what the S21 family can offer you.

Now read the latest smartphone headlines in this week’s Android Circuit column, here on Forbes…

Source