San Francisco To L.A. in 35 Minutes? Virgin Hyperloop Moves One Step Closer To Reality

Josh Giegel, CTO and Co-founder and Virgin Hyperloop, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger … [+] Experience, aboard first passenger voyage of Hyperloop. Virgin Hyperloop

By Samantha Walravens, ForbesWomen

Elon Musk’s dream of transporting people at hypersonic speeds through vacuum-sealed tunnels moved one step closer to reality last month. Virgin Hyperloop CTO and Co-founder, Josh Giegel, and Head of Passenger Experience, Sara Luchian, took the first passenger ride on the company’s DevLoop test track in the desert outside Las Vegas, Nevada, reaching a speed of 107 mph in just over six seconds.

When launched, the Hyperloop pod is expected to carry up to 23 passengers and make the 380-mile trip between San Francisco and LA in just 35 minutes, at speeds reaching 670 mph. That’s 15% faster than a commercial airliner. To do this, Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation and vacuum pumps to propel passengers through a nearly airless tube. An added benefit of Hyperloop is that it produces zero emissions.

“If we stay only with the old means of transport, like trains, planes and cars, we will continue to face the same problems: congestion, traffic, pollution,” explains Luchian. “We’re looking for a solution that meets the needs of the 21st century.”

Here, we speak with Luchian about what it was like to ride Hyperloop, why it’s poised to be the next big thing in transportation, and when we’ll all be able to hop on board!

What surprised you most about this first voyage on Hyperloop?

Sara Luchian: The ride was a lot smoother and quieter than I had anticipated. The only loud noises were coming from me— I was whooping the whole time! I had seen the acceleration charts and the vibration projections before, and I expected that it might be a little shaky, maybe loud, but that wasn’t the case. The elevation on the magnetic levitation is very smooth. There’s no side to side motion, and since you’re not encountering turbulence or aerodynamic friction like you have on a plane, the ride is actually a lot less bumpy and more comfortable than air travel.

Virgin Hyperloop’s white and red hyperloop pod, Pegasus. Virgin Hyperloop

Looking ahead, do you expect Hyperloop will replace other modes of rail transport?

SL: The goal with Hyperloop is not to replace other modes of transport, but to co-exist alongside them. When you look at the trends we’re facing in terms of urbanization and population growth, it’s staggering. We’re expecting the global population to reach 10 billion in the next 30 years. There’s going to be so much demand for transportation infrastructure, and the existing infrastructure we have is already showing signs of wear, to put it charitably. We’re going to need all the options at our disposal, including the traditional options. So I don’t think it’s about replacement. It’s about supplementation.

When can we expect to see Hyperloop ready for commercial use?

SL: We’re hitting several important milestones. In July, the US Department of Transportation released a guidance document that establishes regulations for Hyperloop. Prior to this, regulatory structures did not exist for the system, so this is a big step forward— and an acknowledgement that the government sees Hyperloop not just as a feasible technology, but as a future technology that requires a framework for regulatory approval.

In addition, we’re building a full-scale Hyperloop testing track and certification center in West Virginia, where we’ll be able to demonstrate that multiple pods can work effectively in symphony with each other. Our roadmap is to get certification by 2025 and actually deploy our first commercial route by the end of the decade.

How did you end up working for Virgin Hyperloop?

SL: My career has taken a circuitous route. I started my career working in the nonprofit world, and after business school, I went, like so many of us do, into management consulting. One of the major themes in my personal and professional life has been the desire to make an impact. As a consultant, I was making a broad impact but it lacked meaning. I wanted something where I felt more invested in the work and closer to the daily efforts. I found this opportunity at Hyperloop.

What advice do you have for other women in technology?

SL: It sounds so LA, but I’d tell other women to “find your tribe”— your support network. And it doesn’t have to be just women. It can include friends, family, mentors, men, women, non-binary people who are also dreaming big. It can also include people in different industries. We all benefit from cross-pollination of ideas and passions.

Also, I’d tell them to take risks. I sometimes think about what my obituary will say. It sounds kind of macabre, but I find it life-affirming to think about once in a while because it helps you realign your priorities towards the end goal. What do you want your legacy to be? Where were the adventures? Where were the risks and the failures and the triumphs? Or was it just me, doing the thing I was supposed to do?

