SAP BrandVoice: Learn How The World’s Leading Thread Manufacturer Meets Demand For PPE During COVID-19

As the world’s leading thread manufacturer, Coats has been around for over 265 years and shows up in a wide variety of products. From clothes, zippers, airbags and tea bags to masks, gowns, and other personal protective equipment (PPE). As the company pivots their factory operations to help meet the demand for PPE during COVID-19, they’re also sharing their standardized solution to help quickly shift any manufacturer to PPE production.

“You can’t be late on PPE,” said Keith Fenner, Managing Director, Coats Digital. “The table stakes of survival now is to have a digital backbone.”

The modern day supply chain is incredibly complex, so for an industry that’s typically run on spreadsheets, there’s hundreds and thousands of moving parts with many things that can go right… and wrong.

“What we’re trying to do is simplify that,” said Fenner who recognized the importance of collaborating with partners like SAP and the Microsoft. Joint solutions from the two companies have empowered Coats with the ability to work from anywhere.

“By having all our information within one connected system around the globe, all our 36 manufacturing facilities can really be treated as one manufacturing facility,” said Kevin Givens, Head of Supply Chain, Coats, North America. “We can basically change it from say, manufacturing in Honduras to manufacturing in Marion, North Carolina.”

Coats is starting to benchmark and learn from this data in order to grow the industry and make it more collaborative.

“This is the health of nations, so to be able to contribute to that, and for us to be able to put technology in place that binds that together, is something that’s really our duty,” said Fenner.

