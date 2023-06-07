How to Save Money on Corporate Lunches & Events in London with Tastecard

In today’s highly competitive business landscape, small businesses and startups are constantly searching for ways to cut costs while maintaining a strong presence in their respective industries. One area where companies can save money without compromising on quality is corporate lunches and events. These gatherings play a significant role in business development by fostering networking opportunities, promoting team building, and showcasing the company culture to prospective clients and partners.

Enter tastecard, the popular dining discount card that has revolutionised the way businesses approach corporate lunches and events in London. As someone who has personally used tastecard to save money on various occasions for business and for pleasure, I can attest to its value and convenience for businesses looking to make an impression without breaking the bank. Here’s everything you need to know…

tastecard: a fresh take on lunch deals in London

tastecard offers an impressive range of the best lunch deals London has to offer businesses, with discounts at popular restaurants like Pizza Hut, Zizzi, Prezzo, and Bella Italia, both in London and across the UK. By signing up for a tastecard membership, businesses can enjoy substantial savings on corporate lunches and events, making it easier to treat employees, clients, and partners to a memorable dining experience without straining the budget.

Some of the exclusive benefits that come with a tastecard membership include 2-for-1 meals, 50% off food, and even discounts on drinks at select locations. With over 3,500 participating restaurants and pizza delivery partners, businesses have a wide variety of options to choose from, ensuring that every corporate lunch or event is tailored to the attendees’ preferences and dietary requirements.

The tastecard advantage: maximising savings and opportunities

In addition to the cost savings, tastecard membership provides businesses with several other advantages. For instance, tastecard features exclusive access to discounted cinema tickets, hotel bookings, and even days out, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to organise team-building activities or client entertainment.

The tastecard app makes it easy for businesses to discover new restaurants and deals in their area, ensuring that every corporate lunch or event is a unique and enjoyable experience. By staying updated on the latest offers, businesses can make informed decisions about where to dine and entertain, all while keeping costs under control.

Here are some of the current deals you could take advantage of with a tastecard membership:

You can get 2 for 1 on starters, mains and desserts at Pizza Hut.

Prezzo offers 2 for 1 on starters, mains and desserts.

tastecard members can enjoy 2 for 1 on starters, mains and desserts at Zizzi.

Bella Italia offers 2 for 1 on starters, mains and desserts.

Caffè Nero offers 25% off barista-made drinks 7 days a week.

Domino’s, Pizza Hut Delivery, and Papa Johns offer 50% off pizza when you spend £30 or more, 7 days a week.

Five ways to maximise your tastecard membership for corporate lunches and events

Here are five innovative ways to maximise your tastecard membership for unforgettable corporate gatherings:

1. Plan themed lunches or events around available deals

With tastecard’s extensive list of participating restaurants, you can plan themed corporate lunches or events that showcase the diversity and quality of the London dining scene. For example, organise a culinary tour of Italy by hosting a series of luncheons at various Italian restaurants, or celebrate a company milestone with an international food festival featuring multiple cuisines.

2. Leverage tastecard savings for added value

The cost savings from tastecard membership can be used to invest in other aspects of your event, such as hiring a guest speaker, upgrading the venue, or organising team-building activities. By reallocating your budget, you can create a more engaging and memorable experience for attendees while still keeping costs under control.

3. Collaborate with participating restaurants for bespoke experiences

Partner with tastecard-affiliated restaurants to create bespoke menus or experiences that align with your company’s brand and values. For instance, collaborate with a restaurant to develop a custom menu using locally-sourced ingredients, or arrange for a private dining area that reflects your company’s aesthetic. These personalised touches can leave a lasting impression on attendees and demonstrate your commitment to quality and attention to detail.

4. Utilise the tastecard app for effortless event planning

The tastecard app makes it easy to discover new restaurants and deals in your area, ensuring that every corporate lunch or event is a unique and enjoyable experience. Stay updated on the latest offers, read reviews, and make reservations directly through the app, streamlining the event planning process and allowing you to focus on other aspects of your gathering.

5. Combine tastecard benefits with other promotions for maximum savings

Keep an eye out for additional promotions or discounts offered by participating restaurants that can be combined with your tastecard benefits. For example, some establishments may offer early bird specials or seasonal promotions that can lead to even greater savings on your corporate lunch or event.

How remote workers can save money with tastecard

The rise of remote work has transformed the way professionals approach their daily routines. Freelancers, entrepreneurs, and early-stage start-ups are increasingly turning to cafes as their go-to workspaces, seeking a comfortable environment, reliable Wi-Fi, and a steady supply of caffeine. To cater to this growing market, tastecard provides enticing discounts tailored specifically to remote workers who work from cafes, ensuring they save money while enjoying the benefits of these alternative workspaces.

To find the most up-to-date and accurate information on tastecard offers at coffee shops, I recommend visiting the tastecard website or using their mobile app. They have a brilliant search feature that allows you to filter results by type of establishment, location, and cuisine. This way, you can find the best deals and participating coffee shops in your area.

Saving money on corporate lunches and events in London

By incorporating these innovative strategies into your corporate event planning, you can fully capitalise on the benefits of tastecard membership while creating unforgettable experiences for your clients, partners, and employees. With tastecard, the possibilities for delicious deals and memorable moments are endless. So why not give tastecard a try and see the difference it can make for your business?