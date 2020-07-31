‘Save Space Camp’ Social Media Campaign Launches Funding Effort

An online effort to rescue Space Camp from the extended ravages of a society crippled by Coronavirus is now underway as the call went out on social media this week to “Save Space Camp.”

Located in Huntsville, Ala., Space Camp is an educational facility within NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The camp offers educational programs for children and adults to explore the possibilities of space exploration, aviation and robotics. Campers simulate orbital missions, journeys to Mars, rocket launches and the establishment of colonies on other worlds.

The #SaveSpaceCamp GoFundMe campaign is now active to stop the sun from setting on the Huntsville … [+] institution,

John Scott Lewinski

Like so many educational and recreational facilities, Space Camp was hit hard by the social distancing and quarantine policies brought on by Covid-19. The venue was forced to closed for four months, before reopening to a severe reduction in camp bookings. In addition, the property faces limited admissions from international students and school groups well into 2021.

With two-thirds of its revenue lost heading into next year, the social media call went out far and wide to #SaveSpaceCamp. Organizers set up a charity GoFundMe page in the hope of raising the $1.5 million needed to keep the education experience in orbit until brighter days arrive.

Within the first 48 hours of the funding effort, Save Space Camp earned more than $500,000 of its goal amount. Social media calls went out from supporters to space culture leaders such as Elon Musk and Richard Branson to join in the rescue effort.

Source