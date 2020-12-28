Say Goodbye To 2020 With The Year’s Top 10 Hubble Photos

Year after year, Hubble’s telescopic views are unparalleled.
From the Solar System to distant galaxies, it metaphorically unveils the Universe.
2020 marked Hubble’s 30th anniversary in space.
MORE FOR YOU
Here are 2020’s ten most important Hubble photos.
10.) A black hole’s dusty shadow. A dust ring surrounding active galaxy IC 5063’s central black hole creates this cosmic silhouette.
9.) Relativistic rings. In Einstein’s theory, massive objects behave lens-like, beautifully distorting distant objects.
8.) frEGGS. These “free-floating evaporating gaseous globules” birth new stars inside.
7.) Grand spiral galaxy UGC 2885. With ten times the Milky Way’s stars, it’s truly a galaxy of unusual size.
6.) Comet ATLAS disintegrates. Hubble identified 30 separate fragments of this cometary nucleus breaking apart.
5.) The Butterfly Nebula. New observations of NGC 6302 reveal a bright “S-curve,” tracing a recent, iron-rich gas ejection.
4.) Turbulent Jupiter. A smaller, color-changing spot joins the Great Red Spot this year.
3.) A ribbon’s edge. This gaseous shockwave is leftover from history’s Cygnus supernova, 2400 light-years away.
2.) Starlink photobombs Hubble. SpaceX’s satellite megaconstellation obscures not only ground-based observations, but Hubble’s, too.
1.) The Cosmic Reef. Copious star formation creates the iconic red nebula, with a single glorious star creating the blue one.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.