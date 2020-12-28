Say Goodbye To 2020 With The Year’s Top 10 Hubble Photos

Saturn, its rings, and 5 of its moons are imaged by Hubble, near opposition, in 2020. Saturn’s … [+] bands, polar hexagon, and main rings, complete with gaps, are starkly revealed by the Hubble Space Telescope and the OPAL imaging team. Hubble takes an annual photo of Saturn to track the evolution of its features and properties.

NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL Team