SBA Releases New PPP Guidelines Designed To Buoy Small Businesses

SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 09: Sunny Donuts owner Chip Lim listens to a customer's order on Oct. 9, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. Sunny Donuts is closing on this Sunday, Oct. 11.

As the U.S. continues to stare down economic and political turmoil, the SBA has released interim final guidance on the next round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—the vital relief program aimed at saving small businesses from shuttering.

While I am certain additional information and changes are forthcoming, my team and I are committed to ensuring this relief funding is accessible and the process is as easy as possible. If you’re a small business owner, now is the time to begin preparing your documentation and information.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Application Isn’t Official Yet

As of right now, the SBA has not released a new PPP application form, nor details of when the approval window will open. Follow Lendio or me on social media, and we’ll let you know precisely when that happens.

However, we do know that the guidelines for those seeking a first PPP loan are essentially the same as in previous rounds, aside from some very specific clarifications on issues that were a bit vague in the past. This is excellent news for lenders and business owners as it will speed up developing digital applications, taking applications and ultimately funding loans.

Underserved Groups Will Have First Dibs

For the first two days when the PPP loan portal re-opens, the SBA will only accept applications from community financial institutions. This will prove vital for business owners in underserved communities, minority-owned businesses and groups that were shut out of the initial round when funds were not evenly-distributed. In terms of democratizing access to capital and making it more accessible and inclusive, this is fantastic news.

Second Draws Have Additional Requirements

Business owners who are interested in taking advantage of the second draw option have a few additional requirements. First, they must have used the full amount of their first PPP loan or plan to do so before the second draw would be disbursed. Second, this additional draw is limited to business owners with 300 or fewer employees instead of 500. To qualify, applicants must also show a revenue reduction of 25% (gross receipts). The guidelines are clear that this reduction needs to compare the same time frame in 2020 as 2019. For example, Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019, or the entire year of 2020 vs. 2019.

Another piece of good news that should speed up the process is that applicants can use the same 2019 payroll figures to re-apply for the same loan amount. Assuming that 2020’s payroll looks wildly different for many businesses, this will go a long way toward simplifying the process for them as well as getting capital into the hands of business owners that need it most.

Struggling Industries Can Apply for More

Businesses that fall under NAICS code 72 industries (hotels, restaurants, caterers, bars, etc.) will be eligible to receive 3.5 times their average payroll. Additionally, these business owners can apply for a loan for each location, provided that those locations are separate legal entities.

Owners Should Start Gathering Documentation

Self-employed business owners will be applying based on net income from a Schedule C, plus any employees’ wages if applicable.

Farmers and ranchers will be able to use Schedule F gross income, plus employee wages if applicable.

For partnerships, the requirements remain the same as during the last rounds. They will need to apply at a partnership level and cannot apply individually.

While we wait for additional information and official timelines, I highly encourage business owners to take the time to ensure they have the correct documentation and a game plan for applying quickly, as most experts anticipate these funds will go quickly.

All told, this guidance should help ensure that the businesses at the core of our economy won’t be shut out. Lenders should remain committed to making business financing and cash management simple and accessible for business owners throughout the duration of this program, as well as into the coming months to help fuel recovery and growth.

