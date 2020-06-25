Scotty Sire Reaches Into Stress Management With iCBD Oils In 5 Questions

Scotty Sire, iCBD Partner

(courtesy of iCBD Oils)

Scotty Sire – Founding Partner of iCBD Oils

Website – https://icouldbedown.com

Instagram – instagram.com/scottysire/

Warren Bobrow=WB: Please tell me about yourself. Where are you from? Where do you reside now? How did you discover cannabis? CBD? Did you use the plant for pain and stress management?

Scotty Sire=SS: I’m from Huntington Beach, California now living in Los Angeles. I think I discovered cannabis the way most people do, a bunch of people I knew were smoking it. I was never really into cannabis though, when I finally did try it, it made me a little more paranoid than I’d like. I discovered CBD once I’d gone through the peak of my teenage stresses and anxieties, and I wish it was around when I was younger. Now I’m a huge fan of it, I’ll use the muscle creams for aches and pains. A while back I quit drinking for a month and instead of alcohol I’d have a cup of tea or two every night with a bit of CBD in it to relax before bed. NOW I’M HOOKED! Just kidding, it’s not addictive.

WB: Please tell me about your company? What was your inspiration? How did you transition from YouTube sensation into a person charged with very personal healing? What makes you different than your competition? Therefore better…correct?

SS: Short answer, my buddy Jay Boice said “Hey Scotty, I think we should start an influencer owned and operated CBD company.” and I said, “Hey Jay, that’s a good idea.” Now to expand on that a little bit, Jay and I are both very health conscientious and work out together almost every day. We’re also both entrepreneurial. Prior to this CBD venture I started my own merchandising company, Swipe Up, Inc. , and I can’t tell you how many discussions I’ve had with Jay about starting a company together. When he brought up CBD, and I knew that he’d been involved in the cannabis and CBD space for some time already, I knew it was a good idea. As “influencers”, we generally promote other people’s products. By starting our own company, iCBD, we have full control over the products that we’re promoting. They’re OUR products. We are in control of everything from where they are farmed, how they are processed, down to the design of the bottle. That’s why our company is different… therefore better. We know what’s in our product, we believe in our product, the people promoting our products and the consumers can trust the quality of the products.

Scotty Sire, Internet Influencer and his iCBD oils

(courtesy of iCBD Oils)

WB: What is your six and twelve-month goals for your company? What markets intrigue you the most? What obstacles have you faced? Stigmas?

SS: First came the idea of the team, then came the team. We brought on our friend/copartner Toddy Smith to help develop his own products and promotion. As well as Joe Wegner to help us with logistics and finances. Another well connected founder of the company is Kyle Slabotsky who has extensive knowledge and connections in the cannabis/CBD industry. With Jay Boice as the CEO and myself as a beautiful face with lots of followers (and iCBD Partner). In 6 months where do I see our company? Forbes baby. In fact it’s day 1 and we’re already there, we should shoot higher. I’m just messing around of course, that’s what I do. In all seriousness, in 6 months our goal is to have a full spectrum of CBD products from oils, to vape pens to gummies. Respectively, we’d like to have a full roster of trusted influencers with products that they’ve developed themselves, with the help of iCBD. In 12 months, every founding member will own 2 yachts EACH. Messing around again. We face the stigma or obstacle of not being taken seriously because we’re “just a bunch of YouTubers”. But we’re not.

WB: What is your favorite food memory from childhood? What is your favorite cuisine? Do you have time to cook? Favorite meal looks like?

I’m not sure what my favorite food memory from childhood is, but I do remember I liked eating when I was a child. I love all kinds of food, but if i was forced to pick just one cuisine I guess I’d say sushi. I don’t really have much time to cook, aside from the occasional eggs for breakfast I order most of my food so I can get some work done while I’m waiting for it to arrive.

Don’t Be Sad, iCBD Oils

(courtesy of iCBD Oils)

WB: What is your passion?

SS: Entertainment has always been a big passion of mine. From Vine, to YouTube, to my music. I like the idea of making people happy. I feel validated in knowing that I can contribute to someone else’s well-being. I’m also a huge fan of being my own boss, being in control of what content I’m putting out, and what products I’m putting out. That’s why I’m so excited about the launch of iCBD.

Source