SEC Approves NYSE Direct Listing Proposal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order Wednesday approving the New York Stock Exchange’s request to let companies raise capital through direct listings, which is often a less expensive alternative to an initial public offering.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City during the opening bell on … [+] March 10, 2020. AFP via Getty Images

The SEC approved a new type of direct listing that allows companies to issue new shares and sell them to the public in a large transaction on the first day of trading, similar to the first day of trading for an IPO. Previously companies could only use the direct listing process to let existing investors sell shares; now a company can let existing investors sell their shares while simultaneously selling newly issued shares to the public. In an IPO, a company must hire banks to underwrite the transaction but with an open listing a company can sell shares on a stock exchange without needing to raise new capital. The open listing option is attractive because companies can save on bank fees and avoid some restrictions of an IPO like the lock-up period which prevents employees and in some cases venture capitalists who already have shares from selling them for a set amount of time after the IPO. The Council of Institutional Investors, a group of pension funds and other money managers, asked the SEC to reject the plan in a July letter, warning investors would have fewer legal protections and could be at a higher risk because of the potential for insufficient offering size and liquidity. Some venture capitalists have criticized the IPO structure, arguing it allows banks to sell stock at a discount to their clients, who can make significant gains when the stock starts trading.

Earlier this week, the NYSE’s main rival, Nasdaq filed its own direct listing proposal to the SEC indicating there is demand for other companies to follow the lead of high-profile tech companies Slack, Spotify and, most recently, Palantir.

