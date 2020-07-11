Second Stimulus Checks May Be Less Than $1,200 And Targeted To People ‘Hurting The Most’

U.S. Economic STIMULUS CHECKS Bill Coronavirus Global pandemic Covid 19 financial lockdown from … [+] government US 100 dollar bills currency on American flag

President Trump has made it clear that he wants “very generous” stimulus checks in the near future, which implies that they could exceed $1,200 per person. However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday that the next round of stimulus checks may be less than $1,200 and might target lower-income and unemployed Americans.

Direct payments to U.S. households will “probably be very carefully targeted,” Kudlow said, according to Reuters. “It’s not going to be across the board.”

Who would qualify—and why?

According to FOX Business, the next round of stimulus checks might be distributed to Americans earning less than $40,000.

This segment has been hit particularly hard. In March, some 40 percent of households earning less than $40,000 lost their jobs, according to the Federal Reserve.

The Washington Post reported that congressional Republicans and White House officials are weighing proposals to take the income requirement for the next stimulus check below $75,000.

Sen. Thom Tillis suggested that he would support stimulus checks if targeted for “the people who are hurting the most,” according to the Washington Post.

Under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, adults received $1,200 if they had an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000. Married couples qualified for $2,400 and $500 per child if they earned up to $150,000. Payments were sent to some 159 million U.S households.

With a push to target Americans truly in need, there’s hope to keep the next stimulus at or below $1 trillion, due to concerns about the nation’s ballooning deficit.

Possible re-employment bonuses, additional PPP loans and more

Kudlow also mentioned that re-employment bonuses to get people back to work may be part of the next stimulus. One proposal, by Sen. Rob Portman, suggested paying a $450 weekly bonus to unemployed workers who return to work.

With the additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits set to expire at the end of July, it’s widely anticipated that there will be either an extension of the extra $600 or another type of additional unemployment assistance that aims to get people back to work. Some have said that the next federal unemployment benefit will likely be extended, but smaller.

A “much, much targeted’ version of the Paycheck Protection Program of forgivable loans for small businesses might also be a part of the next stimulus bill, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In addition, there have been talks about a possible payroll tax waiver as part of the next stimulus package.

When we could expect more stimulus checks

The Trump administration expects to have a bill ready for the president to sign by the end of this month. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC , “it will be our priority to make sure between the 20th and the end of the month that we pass the next legislation.” He also said that his number one priority right now is jobs.

The good news is that soon after a bill is passed, direct payments might quickly follow.

Stimulus checks could come “very, very quickly” after a bill is passed, Mnuchin implied. “In most cases those are not checks, it’s direct deposits and we can get that into hard-working Americans’ bank accounts very, very quickly,” he said.

