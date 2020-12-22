Secrets Of Sustained Growth From Zivaro, A Colorado-Based Leader In B2B And B2G (Business To Government)

Zivaro has come a long way from its humble beginning as a regional reseller of network technology to become a $200 million IT solutions integrator serving regulated-market customers in North America.

Today, Zivaro is known for offering technology consulting, deployment and managed services, with 185 employees distributed between its headquarters in Denver and offices from Orange County to Tampa Bay. (While Zivaro’s primary markets are Denver and Washington D.C, it has clients across the continental US.) The Denver Business Journal in 2020 ranked Zivaro as the fifth-fastest-growing large private business in Colorado.

I spoke with Glenn Smith, Zivaro’s president, who co-founded the company (then known as GTRI) alongside Greg Byles, who is currently Zivaro’s CEO.

Micah Solomon, senior contributor, Forbes; customer experience consultant, Four Aces, Inc.: Many of my readers are entrepreneurs themselves, striving themselves to get on a growth trajectory. For inspiration, do you mind giving us a snapshot of Zivaro’s humble origins?

Glenn Smith, president and co-founder, Zivaro: We formed the company in 1999 with about $4,000, a living room office, and the mandatory dog on the floor–

Solomon: Wait––was this before you moved on to miniature horses?

Smith: Long before. The horses (and the daughters to coddle them) came later. I was the first of the original founders to quit my job in order to open the business; the others joined up a couple of months later. We joke about it now, but we jumped in with a minimal business plan and no credit lines; all we had to our name was our sales- and customer service mentality: a belief that we could do what larger technology providers were doing, but with far better customer service. Our rose-tinted glasses, aka, ignorance, of what we were up against likely saved us in those early years, as the competition was not only big but good–better than we’d given them credit for.

To our credit, we did have a particularly solid understanding of the IT industry supply chain, which allowed us to bring home some early wins that provided some stability and growth.

In our early years we were cautious with our profits, adding small services to our offerings and reinvesting every free dollar into the next hire. We faced a couple of extreme early challenges in the dot-com collapse and 9/11, but within a few years we found stable ground; after those impacts subsided, we launched into the federal government vertical and were able to start delivery to larger clients and grow the business.

Solomon: What makes being in such a specialized B2B–or, I suppose, B2C (business to government)–niche so different?

Smith: Helping a client design or modify an entire system in support of a business requirement is much more involved than just selling point solutions. Systems engineering demands a strong ability act as the system integrator, often involving multiple partners with different value to deliver a final solution. You also have to bring a good amount of domain expertise, particularly when supporting the government and their various agencies and missions.

Solomon: What’s it like doing business in Colorado?

Smith: The biggest positive–and there are many–is the breadth of talent and innovation. The Denver region has grown into one of the most successful tech hubs in the U.S., with a large network of innovation hubs, tech-focused equity groups, and software companies large and small that have been setting down roots. The telecommunications industry has long roots in Denver as well, which has accelerated innovation across a lot of technologies. Add to this that the Denver/Colorado Springs area has the second-largest federal government footprint in the country, and the result is an amazing mix of technologists and domain expertise in verticals like aerospace, climate science, and national defense.

Of course, the most popular attribute of doing business in Colorado is the “fun factor” of living near the mountains and all the related outdoor adventure opportunity. You can work all day and be on a trail, camping or mountain biking 30 minutes later.

Solomon: You’ve had a great run of success now for many years. Can you share any stories of things that have gone wrong along the way and how you came out successfully on the other side?

Smith: I’ve joked that I feel like I earn a new Master’s degree every few years just running the business and getting new scar tissue from making mistakes. Things go wrong all the time; it’s all about prevention–and, short of that, how you respond and minimize the problems quickly. Most issues bubble back up to the top in terms of why they formed in the first place: did we invest the right resources, are the right people in charge, was it a realistic strategy etc. Take the time to plan these elements and ask yourself honestly about the conditions that need to be in place for success. You cannot expect your people to perform miracles if the setup is poor. You will always have tradeoff decisions to make in terms of which areas of the business get more resources than others, so don’t expect perfection either.

Solomon: Okay, now that I’ve teased my readers, please tell us a bit more about the miniature horses.

Smith: Misti and Sushi are about 18 years old and were donated to us several years ago by some friends. We had young children and theirs had outgrown them.

Solomon—Oh boy! I expect the “donation” didn’t include hay, and oats, and carrots–nor “product” disposal”?

Smith: No, that’s my department. We were completely naïve getting into this; it felt like someone handing you a baby and saying, “good luck.” These animals are lawnmowers and methane power plants all rolled into one.

Solomon: Let’s finish up with something about Zivaro that most people, even within your local market, may not know.

Smith: One of our key mantras is that we seek to serve others. One of my favorite data points is that our employee base is over 20% military veterans. These are people who are raised in very principled environments for teamwork, accountability and putting the mission first. We are very proud of the entire Zivaro team and are lucky to have so many great people who are passionate about our customers success.

