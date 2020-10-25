Breaking
Senate GOP Pushes Through Democratic Filibuster To Advance Amy Coney Barrett Nomination

written by Forbes October 25, 2020
Senate GOP Pushes Through Democratic Filibuster To Advance Amy Coney Barrett Nomination

Topline

Senate Republicans voted Sunday to move forward with the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett—who will be President Trump’s third appointee and the sixth conservative justice on the nine-person bench—to the Supreme Court against Democratic objections, overcoming a final procedural roadblock and virtually guaranteeing her appointment in a final vote on Monday. 

Key Facts

The Senate’s rare Sunday procedural vote ended a Democratic filibuster that was a last-ditch effort to delay the confirmation. 

Senators voted 51-48, largely along party lines. 

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) broke with Republican ranks to vote with Democrats in Sunday’s procedural vote. 

During her confirmation hearings, Barrett faced tough questioning from Democrats on her position on the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade, both of which they believe she will vote to overturn. 

Though she has a consistent record of conservative voting, Barrett has maintained that her personal views will not influence her rulings on the Supreme Court. 

Crucial Quote

“By tomorrow night, we will have a new member of the United States Supreme Court,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor Sunday. 

Chief Critic 

“The Republicans, as we all know, as the nation knows, are running the most partisan, most hypocritical, least legitimate process in the history of Supreme Court nominations,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last week.  

Key Background

Democrats have raised vehement objections to Barrett’s nomination to the court since President Trump announced her nomination at the end of September, in the immediate aftermath of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death. They are arguing that Barrett’s nomination on the grounds that it is too close to the Nov. 3 presidential election—especially given President Trump’s repeated statements that he wants Barrett confirmed quickly so she can rule on any legal challenges that arise in the aftermath of the election. 

Republicans Brush Off Democratic Boycott, Advance Amy Coney Barrett Nomination For Final Vote (Forbes)

Senate Democrats Ask For 'Immediate Explanation' On Amy Coney Barrett's 'Troubling' Paperwork Omissions (Forbes) 

What Does It Mean That Amy Coney Barrett Served As A 'Handmaid' In A Religious Group? (Forbes) 

What We Can Tell About Barrett From The Legal Precedents She Will And Won't Comment On (Forbes)

