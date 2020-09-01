Sennheiser Launches A New Pair Of Premium True Wireless Earphones

The new Sennheiser CX 400BT sure wireless earphones are a more modern design of Sennheiser’s superb … [+] Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones without the ANC function for noise cancellation. Sennheiser

The market for premium true wireless earphones is warming up nicely. There are so many brands launching lots of products right now, it’s a real problem to know which earphones offer the biggest bang for your buck. The major brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose and Apple are all offering products to the discerning consumer who wants a bit more from their Bluetooth earphones.

Sennheiser has already done quite well with its Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones, and now it has announced a slightly more affordable pair of that will bring Sennheiser’s premium quality to consumers at a lower price point.

The new CX 400BT True Wireless earphones are a new pair of everyday Bluetooth earphones featuring customizable controls, a comfortable fit and an impressive seven hours of battery life that can be extended to 20 hours using the supplied charging case. This is a chance to get the kind of sound the deluxe Momentum True Wireless 2 deliver but at a more affordable price point.

Recommended For You

Available in black or white finishes, the new Sennheiser CX 400BT have the same superb 7mm dynamic … [+] drivers found in Sennheiser’s more expensive earphones. Sennheiser

Sennheiser’s has used its excellent 7mm dynamic drivers in the CX 400BT, the same ones that are used in the Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones introduced earlier this year. The bespoke acoustic system delivers a focused stereo sound with a deep bass, natural midrange and detailed treble. I’ve reviewed to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and they sound superb, although the battery life isn’t quite as good as these new earphones.

As with all the company’s wireless earphones and headphones, the CX 400BT work with Sennheiser’s Smart Control app. The app enables users to tailor the sound of the CX 400BT using an intuitive graphic equalizer. Add into the mix support for SBC, AAC and aptX audio codecs, and the CX 400BT boast an impressive set of specifications.

Sennheiser is aiming the CX 400BT at a slightly younger market where earphones are more likely to be used for exercising and commuting. The customizable touch controls enable the user to define the way they prefer controlling audio, calls or accessing voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earphones have customizable touch controls that can be set up … [+] using the Sennheiser Smart Control app availble on iOS and Android devices. Sennheiser

For talking on the phone or when using voice assistants, the earbuds have ambient noise-reduction microphones that Sennheiser claims will make conversations sound more natural and clearer. With Bluetooth 5.1 compatibility connectivity and reception should be both robust and reliable.

With their stylish and minimalist design, the CX 400BT will appeal to a younger demographic, which is something Sennheiser needs to address as, despite being a brilliant audio brand, the company doesn’t have a profile that’s quite as cool as the likes of Apple, Beats or Sony. The CX 400BT are available in either black or white finishes and Sennheiser claims they have a build quality that will assure a long and useful life. Also included in the box are four different sizes of silicone ear-tips and a USB-C cable for topping up the charging case.

Unlike the Momentum True Wireless 2, the new CX 400BT have no ANC (active noise-canceling) feature. To be honest, this isn’t a huge deal as I’m still not convinced that ANC in earphones can ever really rival the ANC performance of a pair of over-the-ear headphones from the likes of Sony or Bose. If you love the idea of a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and aren’t too bothered about having ANC, these could be the ones for you.

Pricing: £169.99

More info: www.sennheiser.com

The charging case of the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earphones provides a total of 20 hours … [+] back-up charge. Sennheiser

Source