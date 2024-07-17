SEO Shortcuts For Startups

There are a lot of challenges when it comes to having a startup, well, any new business really. However, one of the biggest hurdles new startups face is getting their name out there and standing out in the crowded digital marketplace. Needless to say, there are a lot of SEO trends out there, and generally speaking if you plan on having an online presence (which you basically have to) you’ll need SEO.

This is crucial for gaining visibility and attracting customers online. However, the path to SEO success is often long, winding, and fraught with trial and error. So, is there a way to speed up this journey? Can new startups take advantage of any SEO shortcuts to boost their online presence without waiting forever to see results?

Honestly, there are a lot of questions, but important questions. It takes a while for any business’s SEO strategy to work; usually, it’s a long-term game. But when it comes to the long haul, are there any potential shortcuts anywhere? Well, let’s dive in and explore some strategies that could give your startup the SEO edge it needs.

The Gruelling Path to SEO Success

Okay, so it was already mentioned a little above, but this is something that really deserves more attention. Now, let’s set the stage by understanding why SEO is a long-term game. So, just imagine your website as a small boat in a vast ocean filled with other boats (your competitors). SEO is like rowing that boat towards your destination (the top of search engine results), but the ocean currents (search engine algorithms) are constantly changing. It requires continuous effort, adjustment, and patience.

New businesses often find themselves at a disadvantage because established competitors have already built up a solid online presence, a strong backlink profile, and a wealth of content that Google trusts.

For a startup, starting from scratch can feel like an uphill battle. It can take months, sometimes even years, to rank highly for competitive keywords. So, it’s no surprise that many startups look for ways to accelerate this process. So, what are the shortcuts?

Understand the Power of Link Building

Now, by all means, this one just doesn’t seem to get enough attention. So, link building is one of the most critical components of SEO, and it can also be one of the most challenging for new startups. However, effective link-building strategies can significantly boost your search engine rankings.

So, there are ways to go about it; some businesses will hunt for people and reach out to them asking for a backlink (granted, it takes a lot of time and doesn’t work that well; you can reach out and see if your website can go on relevant and free directories (but again this takes a lot of time), you can hire some (in-house or freelance) or do this job (and sometimes they have their own contacts), or you can even hire an agency who already has hundreds if not thousands of websites with high DA scores, some that are event relevant to your niche.

Technically, these aren’t the only ways; technically, you could look into creating content that others naturally want to link to, which is another powerful strategy. This could be in the form of original research, infographics, in-depth guides, or unique tools and resources.

When you provide something valuable, other websites will want to link to it, organically boosting your SEO efforts. But you’ll have to keep in mind that this will take a lot of time!

Create High-Quality, Targeted Content

Alright, so this is piggybacking on that last little section from above, but it’s best to go into a bit more detail about it. Content is still king in the world of SEO, but the key for startups is to create high-quality, targeted content that addresses the specific needs and pain points of your audience. The content has to be good; there needs to be a deep dive, and basically, it can’t be like all the other ones that are out there online.

So, instead of trying to cover everything under the sun, focus on a niche where you can provide unique insights and value. This helps in establishing your authority and attracts natural backlinks, which are crucial for SEO. Like what was mentioned above, infographics, studies, and videos can be insightful and linked back to you.

Leverage Local SEO (The Right Way)

If your startup serves a local market, then local SEO can be a game-changer. Ensure your business is listed on Google My Business, and optimise your profile with accurate information, photos, and customer reviews. For the most part, local SEO involves optimising your website and online presence to attract local customers, and it’s often less competitive than broad, national SEO efforts. T

his can give you a quicker route to the top of local search results. But taking SEO out of account, getting local interviews, media coverage, and even local social media posts (if your business is tagged) can really help, too.

Focus on Long-Tail Keywords

One of the most effective shortcuts in SEO is targeting long-tail keywords. These are longer, more specific phrases that users are likely to type when they’re closer to making a purchase or finding what they need.

For example, instead of targeting the highly competitive keyword “running shoes,” a startup might focus on “best running shoes for flat feet.” While long-tail keywords typically have lower search volumes, they often come with higher conversion rates because they attract more qualified traffic.

Social Media Can Amplify Your SEO

While social media signals don’t directly impact your SEO rankings, they can significantly boost your online presence and drive traffic to your website. Again, like what was mentioned earlier, it’s about building authority, and in a way, this can help. Overall, a strong social media strategy can help you build brand awareness, engage with your audience, and create opportunities for link-building.

But the thing is, the content needs to be good, and it needs to be engaging as well. Regularly share your content on social media platforms where your audience is active. This not only drives traffic to your site but also increases the likelihood of your content being shared and linked to by others.

